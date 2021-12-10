Temperance Beer Co. Announces 2021 Might Meet Right Line-Up

EVANSTON, Illinois – Back in 2017, Evanston’s Temperance Beer Co. introduced something new to Chicago-area barrel-aged stout enthusiasts: a four-pack of 12 oz cans that included one of each variant.

Some called their Might Meets Right variety pack innovative, but the mixed four-pack and the 12 oz cans came about because of helpful feedback from their customers. Thus, with the 2017 vintage the barrel-aged stout enthusiasts were for the first time ever (at least in Chicagoland) able to go to a barrel-aged stout release and walk away with each variant in a manageable size (no more bombers!) at a manageable price.

“I look forward to the new variants each year, but ¡La Sorpresa! will always be my favorite, and not just because my daughter came up with the name! We went through dozens of trials in 16 oz jars over many weeks to get the right balance of flavors. Finally, we hit upon a winner, but the real challenge was to scale it from 16 oz to 300 gallons, which is a feat of its own.” – Founder, Josh Gilbert

“When I was a kid, I loved smashing those chocolate orange candies at Christmas. Orange Chocolate Might Meets Right is our adult version of that. Might Meets Right is a rich and complex beer. With Praline, we added to that a bit of caramel covered pecan decadence but without the toothaches.” – Head Brewer, Mike VanCamp

Now in their fifth release of Might Meets Right variants, Temperance Beer Co. is proud and excited to offer you the first taste of the 2021 vintage:

THE 2021 VARIANTS

HIGH WEST — Aged once again in High West whiskey barrels, but this time in a combination of rye and bourbon, and these barrels were wet! Lots of barrel, vanilla, oak and whiskey notes and flavors to enjoy as you sip.

¡LA SORPRESA! — Inspired by spicy, cinnamony Mexican hot chocolate, we load this variant with roasted cacao nibs, espresso powder, vanilla beans, toasted cassia cinnamon (sourced by Spice House), and ancho, New Mexico, and arbol chiles. A complex and unforgettably delicious beer with a picante finish! (This is the only variant produced all five years!)

PRALINE (NEW FOR 2021) — Caramel and pecan flavors mix with vanilla and the rich chocolate malt to create a most decadent liquid dessert.

ORANGE CHOCOLATE (NEW FOR 2021) — With judicious amounts of Spice House roasted cacao nibs and dried sweet orange peel, this variant tantalizes with well-integrated notes and flavors of orange liqueur and dark chocolate.

2021 Might Meets Right variants will be available at the brewery, located at 2000 Dempster Street in Evanston at noon on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Evanston’s first brewery, Temperance Beer Co., celebrated when its first beers were poured in September 2013 at Prairie Moon in Evanston. The on-site Tap Room opened shortly thereafter in December 2013. Known for its broad portfolio of well-crafted approachable and award-winning beers and its history of supporting the community, Temperance has created a large and loyal following. The brewery has been featured in numerous media such as TimeOut Chicago, ABC-TV, Zagat, Crain’s Chicago Business, Red Eye, WCIU-TV, WBEZ-FM, the New York Times, and the Chicago Reader. In its first competition, at just over a year old, Temperance took home a Silver Medal from the 2014 Great American Beer Festival® for Gatecrasher®, its English-Style IPA. Gatecrasher followed up with GABF gold two years later. Temperance Beers are available throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and Colorado.

