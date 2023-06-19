Taproot Brewing Co. Celebrates Five Years on June 21

MIDDLETOWN, R.I.— Taproot Brewing Co., located at Newport Vineyards, is saying “cheers to five years” with a celebration alongside their Wednesday Music Series kickoff on Wednesday, June 21st 5pm – 8pm.

Focusing on small batch brews, Taproot offers new releases weekly with a consistent dozen options on draft and cans to-go. The brewery has produced over 140 beers of various styles since opening. “We’re just getting started.” says Brewer, Kevin Beachem. “We are excited about future plans including the fourteen varieties of hops we just planted.”

The recent re-acquisition of the Chaves Garden property next door has allowed Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing Co. to expand their onsite culinary gardens to include more estate-grown produce for their dining and brewery programs. Enjoy the season’s produce on your plate as well as featured in exclusive beers.

Join Taproot Brewing Co. and Newport Vineyards in raising a glass to “five years of beers” on Wednesday, June 21st 5pm – 8pm in conjunction with their Wednesday music series kickoff and the first official day of summer. The celebration will feature live music by Cold Wayne, the Blue Light Bandit’s party band, wine and beer tasting specials, dining options from their onsite culinary team, and samples of a special release with Brewer, Kevin Beachem. Plus, what’s a party without favors? During the celebration, buy a 4-pack (mix or match cans) and get a 5th beer free to celebrate 5 years! The event is free admission with beverage & food stations offered. See details on website.

About Taproot Brewing Co.

Taproot Brewing Co. (established June 2018) is equipped with a state-of-the-art seven-barrel brewhouse, located inside Newport Vineyards. Their focus is unfiltered, small batch brews for hyper fresh beers. Pair your pint or flight with the vineyard views and from-scratch dining menu. The Taproot name represents the Nunes family vineyard roots and history rooted in Aquidneck Island agriculture. Newport Vineyards is situated on preserved farmland that has been in the Nunes family for over 100 years. Just as a taproot anchors a plant to the ground encouraging more roots to stem from it, the family’s rich farming roots have inspired other elements of the company to grow.

For More Information:

https://www.newportvineyards.com/event/taproot-5years/