TALEA Beer Co. Releases Lunch Date Pale Ale

NEW YORK — Lunch Date Pale Ale (5.5% ABV) is a hazy, low-bitterness, New England-style Pale Ale. Layered flavors of overripe lemon and grapefruit zest, this hazy Pale Ale is refreshing and bright. Lunch Date is your perfect escape from the grind. Inspired by LeAnn and Tara’s lunch hour brainstorming sessions, this beer is brewed to be crisp, effervescent, and palate pleasing. Pair your daily recess with this refreshing pale ale, brimming with citrus flavors.

Hops

Citra, El Dorado, Amarillo, Simcoe, Eukanot

Process

Lunch Date is brewed using a base malt and a touch of flaked oats. Minimal hops are added during the brew followed by a massive double dry hop during fermentation to enhance the citrus aromas. The addition of oats builds a smooth, medium body that adds mouthfeel and texture. Lunch Date has a hazy, nearly opaque, pale gold appearance and fragrant aroma that leaps from the glass.

Aroma & Tasting Notes

Dominant candied orange notes with under- tones of lemon meringue and tangerine. Flavors of overripe lemon and grapefruit zest.

About Talea Beer Co.

Founded by Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland in 2018, TALEA Beer Co. is a New York-based beer company creating easy-drinking staples and rotating seasonals that are approachable for the everyday beer drinker. A culmination of their love for the industry and passion to make beer more accessible, TALEA Beer Co. aims to offer women and other casual drinkers the inviting and joyous experiences cultivated by wineries. Each beer is characterized by wine-inspired tasting notes, creating flavorful, sessionable, fruit-forward beers for any occasion. TALEA Beer Co. is brewed in the Bronx, NY. For information on purchasing TALEA beers, call 610.368.3603 or visit www.taleabeer.com. Follow TALEA on Instagram at @TALEABeer.