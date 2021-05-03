TailGate Brewery Adds Prosecco Cider To Year-Round Distribution

NASHVILLE, TN – TailGate Cider Company, the cider program of Nashville-based TailGate Brewery, added Prosecco Cider to their year-round lineup. A dry, effervescent cider brewed with champagne yeast and a blend of over a dozen Washington state apples, Prosecco will accompany TailGate Cider in the brewery’s year-round cider portfolio.

“We knew when we started making cider that we wanted two flagships – one semi sweet and one dry,” said Brand Manager Ryan Bruchey. “Now that our semi-sweet offering, TailGate Cider, is established, we tapped our beloved Prosecco Cider to serve as the counter in our portfolio.

“Developed through our small batch cider program based in the Music Row taproom, Prosecco hits all the marks fans want from a dry cider offering – crisp and sessionable without overshadowing a carefully blended apple character,” said Bruchey.

Prosecco Cider was first brewed in 2018 as an experimental small-batch out of TailGate’s cider production facility inside the brewery’s Music Row taproom. Ever-growing in popularity, TailGate released a limited seasonal run of cans in 2020, and plans to have Prosecco Cider in stock year-round beginning this week.

The success of TailGate’s cider line points back to the brewery’s enthusiasm for a DIY mentality. “Fans have asked us since the day we opened in 2015 for a local cider option,” said Marketing Manager Liz Tarry. “We thought – we could brew great cider. How hard could it be? And that’s how we started Nashville’s first cider facility.”

TailGate brings that same spirit to their main brewery operations, with small-batch, experimental beers releasing almost weekly at their three taprooms, as well as a third production facility at their East Nashville taproom: a wild & spontaneous fermentation and barrel-aging program.

Prosecco Cider joins five other year-round beers and ciders growing in popularity throughout TailGate’s Tennessee distribution: Peanut Butter Milk Stout, Orange Wheat, TailGate Lager, TailGate Cider and Southeast IPA.

About TailGate Brewery

Independently owned and operated, TailGate Brewery started brewing in Nashville in 2014 on a 3-barrel system. Since then, the brewery has grown to a 50-barrel system and 8-barrel brewhouse, in addition to a craft cidery and spontaneous fermentation program at satellite taprooms. All operations are conducted through a “beer-first” philosophy: no matter how experimental the flavors get, quality is first and foremost. TailGate has five award-winning core beers available year-round: Peanut Butter Milk Stout, Orange Wheat, TailGate Lager, TailGate Cider, Prosecco Cider and Southeast IPA. A standard rotating menu of roughly 30 beers and ciders in the TailGate taprooms, TailGate also releases a small-batch can series weekly – most being either the ‘Trees’ hazy IPA series, and the ‘SHNACK’ fruited sour series. These limited runs are highly sought-after and available only in the TailGate taprooms. TailGate’s core beers are available in small and large retailers, restaurants, and craft beer locations in Tennessee. In the U.S., TailGate Brewery distributes exclusively in Tennessee.

