Taft’s Brewing Co. Gives Back to Staff With New Beer

Cincinnati, Ohio — Taft’s Brewing Company announced today that proceeds from their new beer, “Love in the Tub” will benefit their staff during this time of need.

Love in the Tub Peanut Butter Mocha Pie Stout will be available in stores and at Taft’s locations beginning this week. Rich peanut butter and dark chocolate mingle with espresso and vanilla bean, producing the perfect dessert stout.

More importantly, proceeds from this brew will go directly to the Taft’s Team Relief Fund which will assist current out-of-work Taft’s employees. The artwork on the beer itself highlights this by featuring over 100 Taft’s team members on it in a unique mosaic-style design.

“Our team means everything to us. This unique and delicious beer will be a great way to raise more money for our relief fund to help in these unprecedented, challenging times.” Says Dave Kassling, Managing Partner at Taft’s Brewing Company.

Taft’s Brewing Company’s Taft’s Team Relief Fund is organized through a GoFundMe fundraiser in support of their staff that are no longer able to work due to state-required closings. All donations made will go directly to the bartenders, servers, etc. across Taft’s locations.

