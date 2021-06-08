Sycamore Brewing Releases Stoned Fruits Wheat Ale

Charlotte, N.C. – Sycamore Brewing, a family-owned brewery in Charlotte, N.C. known for its creative packaging and fresh beer sourced from top-notch ingredients, announced the release of its new Stoned Fruits Wheat Ale. The limited-time offering will be available on draft and in 4-packs in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia.

“Stoned Fruits offers a supremely refreshing and fruit-forward ale that’s perfect for sipping on a hot summer day,” said Sycamore Brewing Co-owner Sarah Taylor Brigham. “The juicy mango, sticky peach and sweet nectarine deliver some far-out flavors for a crisp, refreshing beer that our customers won’t be able to get enough of.”

Stoned Fruits Wheat Ale is a crisp, light American Wheat Ale blended with a combination of juicy stone fruits.

About Sycamore Brewery

Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery, has been producing award-winning craft liquids since 2013 and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Justin and Sarah Brigham. Sycamore has grown and expanded at breakneck speed since opening their doors and has consequently quadrupled its total beer production since 2018. Sycamore operates a bustling taproom and beer garden, which has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte. Sycamore beer and BUBS 77-Calorie Hard Seltzer are available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY and GA, with additional states to be added this year.

https://sycamorebrew.com

