Sycamore Brewing Partners with Carowinds Amusement Park on Copperhead Strike IPA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The premier entertainment destination of the Carolinas is partnering with one of the fastest growing breweries in the Southeast to bring Copperhead Strike beer to North and South Carolina. The session IPA will be a refreshing way to celebrate the Carolinas’ first double-launch coaster, a half-mile long looping ride debuting at Carowinds’ opening day, March 23 – and the beer will be available on tap in the park’s new Blue Ridge Junction area beginning opening day too.

“It’s the perfect partnership,” said Sarah Brigham, co-owner at Sycamore Brewing. “Carowinds is a brand for the Carolinas, and Sycamore is rooted in the Carolinas. Both are focused on delivering high-quality fun.”

The Copperhead Strike IPA can release will be part of Sycamore Brewing’s Spring Fest 2019 on April 13 from 12-10 p.m. at its Southend taproom. The brew will also be available at select retailers across the Carolinas.

Copperhead Strike beer, a sessionable, crisp, classic American IPA, features bright citrus hops with underlying floral aromas layered over a smooth and easy-drinking malt profile. The brilliant yellow, orange and purple can art features a fang-bearing snake with a looping coaster in the background, and both the beer and the ride pack a bite.

“We’re excited to bring Copperhead Strike to Carowinds – the roller coaster and the beer,” said John Taylor, VP of marketing and sales at Carowinds. “We’re continually looking for new ways for our guests to enjoy the park and engage with our brand, and Sycamore has brought what is sure to be one of our most popular rides to a favorite beverage, one they can also enjoy at home.”

About Carowinds

Carowinds, a 400-acre theme park located on the border of North and South Carolina, is home to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 14 world-class rollercoasters and Carolina Harbor, a top-rated 26-acre water park. New for 2019, Carowinds introduces Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas’ first double launch coaster. The coaster will anchor the all-new Blue Ridge Junction, a 7-acre themed area. Its first on-site hotel will open in late 2019.

About Sycamore Brewing

Sycamore Brewing, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the fastest growing breweries in the Southeast. Sycamore operates a $2.5 million production brewery and cidery in the north end of Charlotte and serves up its flagship, seasonal and small batch craft beer at its taproom in South End. Sycamore is a family-owned brewery that distributes across all North Carolina and South Carolina markets.