Sycamore Brewing Company Announces New Carton Packaging

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Sycamore Brewing Company, the top independently-owned Carolina-born brewery, announces that they are changing the carton sizes in their portfolio of retail packaging. Newly available are 6- and 12-pack, 12-ounce beers for their year-round brews. In addition, Sycamore announces its signature beer, Mountain Candy, is now available in a 19.2-ounce can.

The change is a part of the strategy to achieve a stronger presence on retail shelves as Sycamore aims to become the number one craft brewer in North Carolina. 73% of southern region craft beers are offered in 12-ounce cans, and Sycamore’s change will better align them with the craft beer market. Sycamore’s growth to date has been extensively in PakTechs. The switch to boxes with 12-ounce cans allows the brewery to further showcase their strong branding and enhance its shelf presence in retail stores, appealing to more craft beer drinkers.

“We’ve always thought outside the box at Sycamore and creative thinking will still be one of our core values, however, it makes good business sense to better align carton sizes with other craft breweries as we aim to become a dominant player in the Southeast region,” said Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing Company co-owner.

The carton change is also a move to expand the markets where Sycamore beers are sold outside of the state. It is currently available in North Carolina and six other states. By aligning with carton sizes in the craft beer industry, more retailers are apt to place Sycamore products on their shelves.

Sycamore will offer 12-ounce 6- and 12-pack cartons for Mountain Candy and Beach Candy. Southern Girl, Super Quench and Double Candy will be sold in 12-ounce 6-packs only. This is a calculated move away from the brand’s past packaging of 16-ounce 4-packs. Seasonal offerings will remain available as 16-ounce, 4-packs at retailers.

Additionally, adding its signature brand, Mountain Candy, into a 19.2-ounce format provides an additional offering in the growing single-serve beverage segment.

“Our goal is to reach as many customers as possible and offer our products for any occasion,” Brigham explained.

Customers can already expect to see the new carton sizes in stores as they began rolling out to all markets in April 2024.

About Sycamore Brewing

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2013. Since then, production volume has soared, Sycamore has now become the largest Charlotte-born brewery as well as a top three craft brewery in North Carolina. In 2023, Sycamore opened one of the largest taprooms in the United States in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. Also, in 2023, Sycamore also opened a taproom at the Charlotte airport (CLT). From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, WV, TN, GA and OH.

For More Information:

http://www.sycamorebrew.com