Swilled Dog Hard Cider Releases Sangria

Spring/Summer Seasonal takes Crisp Hard Cider to the Beach; Glover re-elected to ACA Board

UPPER TRACT, WV – Swilled Dog (@SwilledDog), the fastest growing craft beverage company in West Virginia, today released its Spring/Summer seasonal cider – Sangria.

A delicious blend of fresh cherries, tart apples, lemons and limes, Swilled Dog Sangria is a semi- sweet, gluten-free, and unfiltered cider that transports cider lovers to their favorite beach with each sip.

“Since our founding in 2016, our goal has always been to transform the bounty of West Virginia’s natural ingredients into fun, flavorful and refreshing ciders,” said Brooke Glover, President and Co-Founder, Swilled Dog. “Warm weather is on the way, and we are thrilled with this latest edition to our seasonal cider offerings. With ripe cherries and tart apples blending together with fresh fruit flavors, each sip of Swilled Dog Sangria recalls a day at the beach and you can almost feel the sand between your toes.”

The seasonal craft cider is uniquely made with a carefully selected blend of apples, and finished with lemons, lime and cherries and no added sugar. The addition of the cherry helps create a slightly ruby color, reminiscent of traditional sangrias. Fresh and zesty lemons and limes complement the tartness of the apples, making Swilled Dog Sangria less sweet than wine-based sangrias and infinitely more refreshing.

Swilled Dog Sangria (6.9% ABV) will be available on tap and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans in local stores, bars and restaurants in West Virginia, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Each can of Swilled Dog Sangria contains 180 calories, 11 grams of sugar, 14g carbohydrates, 0g fat, 0g protein and no added sugar.

Swilled Dog Sangria is the latest seasonal release to join a year-round portfolio of hand-crafted hard ciders: Walk the Dog, Pineapple, Wild Berry, Caramel Apple and WV Scrumpy. Swilled Dog ciders are always unfiltered and made from all-natural ingredients.

Apart from crafting delicious ciders that bring friends together, Swilled Dog also celebrates time spent giving back to the community; at least one percent of annual sales benefit animal causes. In addition, 100% of the annual sales of WV Scrumpy are donated. During 2020, Swilled Dog supported organizations such as the Walking Miracles Family Foundation, Clearwater Maine Aquarium, On Eagles’ Wings, and Military Working Dogs Team Support Association.

In addition, Glover was recently elected Vice President, Board of Directors of the American Cider Association (formerly USACM). This is her second term as a member of the ACA Board and she also serves on the Marketing (Chair) and Legislative Committees. During her tenure on the ACA Board, Glover plans to help push regulatory change for the growing industry on a national level and provide actionable support to the Cider industry’s efforts to be inclusive and welcoming to all consumers.

ABOUT SWILLED DOG

Swilled Dog is a majority woman-owned, leading craft beverage producer providing the Southeast with quality, approachable beverages that are flavorful and refreshing. Our hard cider, ready-to-drink cocktails, premium, small batch spirits, and infusions are handcrafted to bring friends and family together for a better today and tomorrow. While crafting delicious beverages, we also aim to make a significant impact for our favorite animal causes. Swilled Dog offers a unique tasting experience in Upper Tract, WV, and our products can be found throughout our expanding six-state footprint (WV, VA, IN, KY, OH, and FL). For more information, visit http://www.swilleddog.com/.

