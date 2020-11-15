Swilled Dog Announces Launch of Spirits Line

UPPER TRACT, W.V. — Swilled Dog Hard Cider announced today that it is the fastest growing craft beverage brand distributed in the state of West Virginia, according to Information Resources, Inc., with no plans of slowing down. Since 2016, it has handcrafted incredible cider for consumers in West Virginia and beyond including Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Now, the company is looking to continue its growth in the craft beverage scene with the launch of Swilled Dog Spirits.

Swilled Dog has experienced rapid growth in the past three years, with expanded statewide distribution to six states and the opening of a tasting room at their production facility in Upper Tract, WV. “Hard cider has been the foundation of our business,” explains Brooke Glover, Swilled Dog’s President and co-owner. “However, we knew from the beginning that we always wanted to continue to grow our brand and portfolio of products. Our team is passionate about bringing new craft beverages to the market and a spirits line is an exciting next step for us.”

Swilled Dog Spirits will include an innovative mix of ready-to-drink can cocktails and small batch whiskeys. The spirits will nicely compliment Swilled Dog’s existing line of hard ciders and offer more options for consumers in a rapidly changing consumer market. The first release in the lineup is a limited, 300 bottle release, 115 proof, rye whiskey. “Rye whiskey has enjoyed a resurgence over the last 10 years among American whiskeys, and we are excited to make it our first limited release product with a 95% rye mash bill,” adds Glover.

Swilled Dog’s small batch whiskeys will begin by sourcing local grains and using local, natural spring water. “We are excited to build up our spirits program using some of the best spring water in the world from right here in the mountains of Pendleton County,” says Kim Kirk, Chief Experience Manager. “We will continue our efforts to showcase West Virginia agriculture by sourcing high quality, local ingredients as close to our facility as possible, which includes using premium white oak barrels made with West Virginia hardwood.” In 2019, the state harvested 38,000 acres of corn for grain, and Pendleton County consistently ranks in the top three for farm acreage. Using local and natural resources will be a key part of the company’s success as they expand their craft beverage offerings.

In addition to on-site distillation of premium spirits at their Upper Tract location, Swilled Dog will look to source spirits from its trusted network. “Aging whiskey is a long and capital intensive process,” says Glover. “Time makes good whiskey, and as we build the foundation of our program, we will painstakingly source spirits that use all-American made ingredients, put them through a rigorous selection process, and fine-tune the entire flavor profile in-house. We look forward to continuing the longstanding tradition of whiskey making in the region, while putting our spin on the craft and attracting new fans to the Swilled Dog family.”

As Swilled Dog continues to grow, the company plans to create six to eight new jobs over the next year in Pendleton County. The small batch whiskeys will be available for purchase on site, and at West Virginia ABC locations in late November. Plans for a unique tasting experience at Swilled Dog will be available in the spring. For more information on Swilled Dog Spirits, visit www.swilleddog.com or email info@swilleddog.com.

ABOUT SWILLED DOG:

Swilled Dog is a majority female-, dog-, and family owned craft beverage company based in West Virginia. Our hard cider, ready-to-drink cocktails, and premium, small batch spirits are handcrafted to bring friends and family together for a better today and tomorrow.We strive to make an impact in the communities we serve by donating a portion of our sales proceeds to our favorite animal charities and causes. Swilled Dog offers a unique tasting experience in Upper Tract, WV, and our products can be found throughout our expanding six state footprint (WV, VA, IN, KY, OH, and FL).

For More Information:

https://www.swilleddog.com