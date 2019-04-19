Swilled Dog Announces Grand Opening of New Facility

UPPER TRACT, W. Va. – Swilled Dog, West Virginia’s rapidly growing hard cider company, has announced the date for the grand opening of their new facility in Pendleton County, West Virginia. The award-winning, family-owned hard cider company will have the grand opening of their new 20,000 square foot tasting room experience and production facility the weekend of April 26-28.

Barry Glover, one of the company’s owners and director of operations, said the grand opening weekend will be a family affair. “This is an exciting weekend for us that has been in the works for quite some time and has had the involvement of a lot of people from the local community. We can’t thank everyone enough for their hard work to make this happen.”

Saturday, April 27, will be the biggest day of the weekend with giveaways planned from Swilled Dog and other local businesses in the area, local bands and a DJ, food provided by Hank’s fly’n Pig food truck, meet & greet with the Swilled Mascot, Lucy Pickles, facility tours, a ribbon-cutting, and fun for the entire family. Sunday, April 28th, will feature the first annual Swilled Cornhole Tournament.

Swilled Dog is not only creating an experience for their craft cider fans in the region but will also be offering their favorite local craft beers and wine from West Virginia. “From the beginning, we wanted to create a new concept for not only our Swilled Dog fans but for craft beverage fans. Our West Virginia craft beverage friends make some great products,” said Brooke Glover, Swilled Dog’s director of sales and marketing and USACM Board Member. Additionally, patrons to the grand opening event will have the opportunity to meet the owners and hear about their future plans. “We want our facility to be a regional destination that showcases West Virginia’s incredible ability to make award-winning craft cider as well as craft beverages.”

Swilled Dog’s mission is also about making an impact. One unique feature of their tasting room is Lucy’s Tap. “It’s not only important for us to make great craft cider, but we also want to make an impact in the communities we serve,” said Glover. In addition to donating a minimum of one percent of all sales proceeds to local communities and charities as well as 100 percent of West Virginia Scrumpy sales each year, they are creating Lucy’s Tap – a special tap where $1 of every pour from the tap will benefit a rotating list of causes that will be voted on by their fans.

Events from musical entertainment to unique vendor shows and workshops, festivals and tasting/food experiences are planned throughout the year by their newly hired chief experience manager, Kim Kirk. “Kim brings an impressive marketing and event coordination background to our team and will make sure everyone gets the full brand experience every time they step in the door.”

Lastly, co-owner Brooke Glover was recently elected to a one year term as VP of the executive committee for the US Association of Cider Makers (USACM). She is currently serving the second year of a three year term as an at-large Board Member and is working to raise awareness of the cider industry throughout the country. In addition, Glover also serves as the Chair of the Marketing Committee and serves on the Legislative Committee for the board.

Check the website and follow Swilled Dog on social media to learn more, get operating hours, event notifications and updates. The new facility is located at 28 Industrial Park Road, Upper Tract, WV and will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning April 20.

About Swilled Dog Hard Cider

Swilled Dog Hard Cider is an award winning, family owned hard cider company located in Pendleton County, WV. Launched in 2016, Swilled Dog’s rapid growth has been fueled by their passion to bring their customers fun, flavorful, and refreshing craft hard ciders to enjoy with friends and family during the moments that matter the most while making an impact in the communities they serve. At Swilled Dog, they truly mean it when they say, “Live Life. Drink Great Cider.” Swilled Dog’s multi-state distribution footprint encompasses the entire state of West Virginia as well as northwestern and southwestern Virginia with other locations launching in 2019. The company currently offers 6-pack 12 oz. cans and 1/6th bbl and ½ bbl kegs of their flagship and seasonal ciders across their entire footprint.