SweetWater Brewing Gives 2020 the Finger with Latest Dank Tank Release: EFF 2020

ATLANTA, GA – SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater”) is pouring one out for the year with their latest beer in their Dank Tank Series, EFF 2020, just in time to wash the taste of 2020 goodbye. The limited release Triple IPA is packed with Citra, Sultan, Vic Secret and Azacca hops for notes of peach, tropical citrus, pineapple and pine, and comes in at 55-60 IBUs and 9.2% ABV.

Available on draft and for purchase in 16-oz tall boys where distributed, even the beer can’s art gives 2020 a heated double finger, just in time to prevent drinkers from being sucked into the swirling black hole that was the year.

“This year, 2020 hit us hard so we decided to answer back by raising a hand and slapping it back behind us,” said Nick Nock, Head Brewer at SweetWater. “To do that we had to dominate and go big and bold, busting out a beer at 9.2% ABV, representing we conquered 2020. Despite being in your face, it’s still silky smooth with a bouquet tropical citrus to welcome in 2021. Every sip leaves you with a lingering smile waiting for another taste.”

Fast Facts:

Malt: 2-row, Flaked Wheat and Oat Flakes

Hops: Citra, Sultana, Vic Secret, Azacca

ABV: 9.2%IBUs: 55-60

Packaging: Draft and 16-oz cans

Find this heady end-of-year, limited-release brew now, because when it’s gone, it’s gone.

About SweetWater Brewing Company

SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto “Don’t Float the Mainstream!” In 2020 SweetWater was acquired by Aphria Inc., (TSX: APHA and Nasdaq: APHA), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Co. celebrated 23 years of heady brews in 2020 and is a top 15 craft brewery in the nation, according to Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beersincludes H.A.Z.Y. IPA, SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, IPA, Blue blueberry wheat ale, Goin’ Coastal IPA with pineapple, and Hop Hash Easy IPA, Guide Beer lager and Hydroponics Seltzer. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, 420Strain Series and progressive barrel aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.

SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for itscontributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting theconservation of some of the nation’s most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews. Visit SweetWater Brewery – located at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta – for tours of the main brewery, and pints and bites in the newly renovated taproom and restaurant. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company and brewery hours, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com. Follow SweetWater Brewing Company on Twitter/ Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and become a fan at facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew.

About Aphria Inc.

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company’s portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders’ multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion. For more information, visit: aphriainc.com