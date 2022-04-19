Surreal Brewing Expands into Walmart Stores Across Southern California

CAMPBELL, California – Surreal Brewing, the award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer company, is proud to announce its expansion into Walmart stores across Southern California. With roll out set to begin mid-April 2022, So-Cal customers will soon be able to purchase two brews from Surreal Brewing’s core lineup: Juicy Mavs Hazy IPA & Natural Bridges Kolsch Style.

According to Founder Tammer Zein-El-Abedein, former tech exec and Googler, “As an independent brewery, bringing new true-to-craft brews to wider markets is among our important goals. From the start, Surreal Brewery has pushed the boundaries of the non-alcoholic craft beer industry into the mainstream – not by blending into what others are doing but in showing that what we deliver is something truly special. And being made available at major stores allows our customers better access to the market’s first zero sugar, ultra healthy NA craft brews.”

Known as an innovative and pioneering non-alcoholic craft beer brand, Surreal Brewing’s core lineup of all-natural, non-GMO, NA craft beers offer health-forward options that are low-calorie, low-carb, and contain zero-sugar, including two two-gluten reduced options. Awarded 2019 World’s Best Low & Non alcoholic Pale Beer, Natural Bridges Kolsch Style NA (Calories-17, Sugar- 0g, Carbs – 2.8g, Gluten Reduced) has a delicate malty character with a hint of honeydew melon and a crisp, refreshing finish. Winning Silver at the 2020 World Beer Awards, the Juicy Mavs Hazy IPA bursts with tropical fruit and citrus character, accentuated by fruity yeast esters & a subtle, clean malt finish.

Founder Donna Hockey, who has a masters in public policy from Harvard and previously worked with international non-profit and government organizations says“At Surreal, everything starts with the customer in mind. We know first hand what it’s like to be at a social occasion and crave a great adult tasting beverage. That’s why we Dared to Be Different and created healthy, delicious craft beer without alcohol and without sugar! We’re stoked to expand and reach more consumers through Walmart stores!”

Surreal Brewing is currently in talks with other potential retailers in key markets across the US. The brand’s core brews: Chandelier Red IPA, Juicy Mavs Hazy IPA, 17 Mile Porter, and Natural Bridges Kolsch Style are available year-round on the brands website and multiple retailers including BevMo, Whole Foods, Hy-Vee Stores and Total Wine Nationwide.

Surreal Brewing is happy to announce the return of its seasonal Milkshake IPA, part of the company’s Dessert Series. Available exclusively online, the limited release brew ignites the senses with notes of orange and other citrus complemented by vanilla and just a hint of sweetness.

About Surreal Brewing Company

Founded in Campbell, California by husband and wife team, Tammer Zein-El-Abedein and Donna Hockey, Surreal Brewing aims to fill a void in the marketplace with a variety of great-tasting non-alcoholic beverages. Surreal Brewing brings forth a new era in which health-conscious and sober individuals can still enjoy the unique, crisp flavor of beer anytime while maintaining their health goals and feeling included at social gatherings.

For More Information:

https://surrealbrewing.com/shop/