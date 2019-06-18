Yakima Chief Hops Launches Online Store and Resource Center

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Chief Hops (YCH) has launched a suite of new innovative ways for brewers to stay connected to the family hop farms that grow the main ingredient for their beers – Hops – The Heart of the Art™. With a streamlined virtual hop store, online resource center and mobile app, YCH looks to be everywhere brewers choose to shop.

Brought to life by YCH’s robust in-house Information Technology team, these unique online platforms are custom-built to meet the needs of both commercial and home brewers. By creating a mobile-friendly virtual shopping experience and easy-to-use digital brewing resources, brewers can access hop products and information at any time, from any place.

“We recognize brewers are at the cutting-edge of their craft and need technology solutions the help them brew the best beer,” said Danielle Clapp, Chief Information Officer at Yakima Chief Hops. “In the world that they operate, they desire to have instant access to the finest hops and brewing information – all at their fingertips. We are excited to bring cutting-edge technology solutions to the table to make it easier for them to keep delivering great beer for us all to enjoy.”

For commercial brewers, YCH’s new online store is a one-stop shop for the hop products that breweries need to operate their business, with both contract management and spot purchasing capabilities. Yakima Chief Hops recognizes the need to extend the accessibility of their hop products and services to better serve the fast-paced brewing industry. Brewing customers can now digitally manage hop contracts and accounts, submit orders from contracts and view tracking information. They can also shop YCH’s entire spot inventory, filtering products by type, aroma characteristics, brewing values, and more – all from one convenient online location.

The online portal for YCH brewing customers is currently only available for North American commercial brewers, however, YCH plans to incorporate international regions in the future. In addition to the digital platform, customers can still access their Customer Service Specialists by email or phone for more personal assistance.

YCH’s online store also provides homebrewers with an additional purchasing option, complementing the buying experience that they can have at their local homebrew shops. Homebrewers can either browse the coolers at their favorite local homebrew shops or visit YCH’s online store to purchase any of their favorite homebrew ingredients, from T-90 pellets to Cryo Hops® Pellets. By creating a virtual shopping experience exclusively for the homebrew community, YCH seeks to offer homebrewers one more way to access the hops they need to create their next great beer.

All brewers and hop enthusiasts can also visit the new online platform to purchase YCH-branded Hop Gear, utilize brewing tools, and look up products by lot number to learn more about their hops. In addition, in-house developers at Yakima Chief Hops have designed a custom mobile application, inspired by the popular Yakima Chief Hops – Hop Handbook.

With a one-time purchase of the Yakima Chief Hops Mobile Solutions app, users can access the most up-to-date hop information, making it a more sustainable resource for brewers. The mobile app also provides brewers with tools such as a lot-look up feature and brewing calculator, all at the palm of their hand. YCH welcomes brewers to trial the new YCH Mobile Solutions app, and hopes to officially launch the app in the coming weeks.

As the leading grower-owned hop supplier in the world, Yakima Chief Hops has a strong focus on digital innovation as a way to elevate the way brewers learn about and shop for hops. Prioritizing convenience and accessibility, YCH seeks to make brewers’ lives easier with a digital platform that is unrivaled in the market.

About Yakima Chief Hops

We are beer lovers, farmers and families who share a culture of pride, partnership and innovation. We are a network of passionate farm families drawing on multi- generations of experience to support and inspire the future of brewing. From learning to logistics, we’re making it easier for brewers around the world to find new ways to use our beloved hops for extraordinary results.