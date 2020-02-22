Wild Goose Filling Introduces Low-Cost Canning System for Smaller Volume Producers

LOUISVILLE, Colo.— Wild Goose Filling has launched the Gosling, an automated beverage canning system designed for packaging and maintaining the quality of small product volumes. The entry-level system joins the company’s range of canning and bottling machines geared towards craft beverages.

The Gosling gives beverage producers the ability to can on a smaller scale than traditional automatic systems while protecting the integrity and shelf life of their products. The system incorporates Wild Goose’s patented seaming and filling technology to deliver the same consistency as their higher speed machines.

Describing the development process behind the Gosling, Wild Goose’s CEO Chris Fergen explained, “We saw a need for a new smaller-volume automatic option that offers the same Goose quality and reliability as our existing systems, so we drew on decades of experience to develop the most affordable professional canning system on the market.”

Said Fergen, “Many producers just want to fill their taproom fridge week by week. Or they want more flexibility to get limited releases and experimental projects into cans on a frequent basis. Around the world, we’re seeing craft producers across the board – beer, kombucha, cider, cocktails – looking to progress beyond manual canning methods to a high-quality system suited to their scale.”

The Gosling’s automated canning process is simple. Product runs can be set up via smartphone, tablet or computer. Cans are purged with CO2 before being filled, and the system places lids automatically from a standard-sleeve tube. The lidded cans are shuttled to the seamer to be sealed. The Gosling will can from tank or keg and offers both single-can and continuous run modes. Wild Goose also offers other integrated components for more control, along with additional customer incentives.

“If you’re putting your passion into creating a high-quality drink for consumers, of course the process doesn’t just end at the tank,” said Fergen. Craft producers want that quality maintained whenever and however their customers drink it, whether from the taproom or a can at home. That’s what the Gosling offers: a consistent, quality-focused packaging system that takes the guesswork out of canning.”

Wild Goose Filling’s range of customized canning and bottling systems cater to craft beverage producers around the world. The company designs, engineers and manufactures equipment from its headquarters in Louisville, Colorado and operates offices in Spain and The Netherlands along with a network of global partners. The company has sold more than 2,000 systems worldwide.

For More Information: wildgoosefilling.com/