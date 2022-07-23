Twang Beer Salts Offers Grapefruit, Cucumber Chili-Lime Beer Salts

Twang, a purveyor of Mexican-inspired food and beverage enhancing products, has released two new flavors of its flagship product, Beer Salt. Grapefruit and Cucumber Chili-Lime flavored Beer Salts are now available for purchase in grocery, liquor and convenience stores throughout Texas, California and the Southwestern United States as well as online at twang.com.

Twang Beer Salts have made “dressing your beer” a common practice throughout the Lone Star State and have ambitions to spread the ritual across the entire United States. Although people in Mexico already added salt and lime to beers directly and adding table salt to beers was not uncommon in certain parts of the US, rimming your beer with citrus salts actually started in Texas thanks to Twang. With these two new limited-edition flavors, seltzers are now adopting the “dress your beer” ritual which can help round out its flavors without being overpowering.

These exciting new flavors were formulated to complement Hard Seltzers, Mexican import beers and domestic lagers. Apply the beer salt to your beverage of choice by simply rubbing a lime wedge around the edge of your glass, bottle or can, then sprinkle a dash onto the rim. salt, sip, savor and repeat!

Twang’s Beer Salts are composed of only five naturally-derived ingredients, making them a clean addition to your bar cart. The grapefruit has citrusy, slightly-sour notes while the cucumber chili-lime, inspired by the Latino tradition of adding chili powder and lime to cucumbers, is refreshingly well-balanced with cooling yet spicy notes complimented by lip-puckering chili-lime. Each bottle of 1 oz. Beer Salt generally retails between $1.99-$2.29.

ABOUT TWANG

In 1986, Twang Founder Roger Treviño left his career to venture into the food industry where he experienced an epiphany on a business trip in Mexico. While visiting a street vendor selling citrus salt, he was reminded of his childhood growing up in San Antonio with an abundance of Latino flavors. Treviño returned home inspired to create a variety of flavored salts to share with friends and family. His first product was Beer Salt, an integral product of the Southern trend of dressing beers and other libations.

