Total Beverage Solution Acquires the Majority of St. Killian Importing

CHARLESTON, SC— Total Beverage Solution, a leading beverage importer, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of the majority of St. Killian’s brand portfolio, a prominent player in the industry known for its exceptional portfolio of premium beverages. This deal propels Total Beverage Solution to become the 7th largest beer importer in the United States, solidifying its position as a key player in the dynamic and ever-expanding beverage market.

The acquisition includes the full rights and assets of St.Killian Importing, encompassing a diverse range of top-tier brands that have become synonymous with quality and craftsmanship. The beer brands include Carlsberg, Kronenbourg, Okocim, Kasztelan, Bitburger, Crabbies, Eagle, Youngs, Wychwood, McEwans, Rothaus, San Miguel, Corsendonk, Orkney, Lion. From the spirits side, new portfolio additions include 123 Tequila, El Luchador, Craneo Mezcal, Granja Nomada, Apostoles, Reyes Agave, Aguaviva, Douglas Laing, Porters Gin, Whitebox. Total Beverage Solution is committed to maintaining the status of existing business with each of these brands while leveraging its extensive distribution network, widespread salesforce, and industry expertise to enhance their presence in the market.

As a result of this strategic move, Total Beverage Solution is poised to ship an impressive 4 million+ case equivalents of beer annually and 500,000+ nine-liter cases of wine and spirits, reflecting the company’s commitment to expanding its product offerings and meeting the growing demand for high-quality and unique beverages. This significant increase in import volume is a testament to Total Beverage Solution’s dedication to delivering a diverse range of premium and well-crafted beers to a wider audience since its origin in 2002. This acquisition sets 2024 to be the biggest. Growth in company history.

Not only does this acquistion bolster Total Beverage Solution’s product lineup, but it also expands the company’s global import footprint. Total Beverage Solution now imports products from 31 countries across 5 continents. The enhanced distribution capabilities will enable Total Beverage Solution to reach new markets and serve customers with an even greater level of efficiency and responsiveness than before.

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Total Beverage Solution as we continue to strengthen our position in the beverage industry,” said Dave Pardus, CEO at Total Beverage Solution. “St. Killian Importing has built a remarkable portfolio of brands, and we are excited to integrate them into our offering. This strategic move allows us to provide even more choices to our customers and brings us closer to our goal of being the premier full-service provider of exceptional beverages.”

About Total Beverage Solution

Total Beverage Solution is a National Premium Beer, Wine & Spirits Supplier to the US Beverage Alcohol market. In business since 2001, TBS has developed an iconic portfolio of unique brands from around the world. Total Beverage Solution, a seven-time Beverage Industry Top 100 company, has earned its reputation for the company’s market expertise and proven sales results by creating value and demand for exceptional brands. Its culture is one where you can grow both personally and professionally without having to choose between the two. As a result of this culture, the company has been named one of the best Places to Work in South Carolina and National Great Places to Work five years in a row. Total Beverage Solution provides full-service front and back-of-house support dedicated to helping both foreign and domestic alcohol brands enter and navigate the US beverage market.

