The Hand Truck Company Launches Its Wheeler 360 for Breweries, Bars and Restaurants

PUEBLO, Colo.— The Hand Truck Company recently launched the Wheeler 360, a new version of its patented, multi-directional Hand Truck 360. The Wheeler 360 safely secures up to two kegs or several cases of beverages or boxes of food products for easy transport in a restaurant, warehouse and more.

Designed by the Hand Truck Company, LLC, with guidance from a Colorado craft brewer, Declaration Brewery, The Wheeler 360 can be steered through tight, hard-to-get-to spaces such as behind bars, in storage rooms, around corners, and even through a maze of tables. Its hand-level triggers and balloon, non-marking tires, allow its user to easily steer the device with less back strain and may result in fewer crushing injuries.

“A rotating keg hook and keg plate let you securely carry kegs, or you can rotate these attachments out of the way for normal functionality,” said Judy Kochever, president of The Hand Truck Company. “The Wheeler 360 is perfect for breweries, distilleries, liquor establishments, and other businesses in the hospitality industry to safely move heavy products/items.”

The Hand Truck Company is a family-owned business located in Pueblo,Colorado, with its products all made in Colorado. It develops products that safely and securely help homeowners and businesses move items and products in tight spaces. The company’s original patented Hand Truck 360 is the only steerable, multi-directional hand truck available. The patented Load ‘N Lock Attachit Strap mount with an Erickson retractable ratchet safely secures loads on most dollies.

For more information and to purchase the new Wheeler 360 from The HandTruck Company, LLC, visit www.thehandtruckcompany.com , or call 719-671-3566.