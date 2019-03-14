SPX FLOW Announces Lighthouse Process as New England Distributor

FRANKLIN, Mass. – SPX FLOW has announced the appointment of Lighthouse Process as its new distributor in New England territories for its Waukesha Cherry-Burrell (WCB), APV components and Seital Separation product lines. Lighthouse Process is a new company with a focus on providing efficient customer service through online purchase of process equipment and spares.

Debra Tracy, president at Lighthouse Process, said, “We are delighted to be representing such prestigious equipment brands for SPX FLOW. Although Lighthouse Process is a new business, it is based upon a great deal of knowledge and experience in food & beverage processing. We are looking forward to assisting the customers in the New England area and helping them keep processes running reliably and smoothly.”

Lighthouse Process will work with customers in the New England states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. It will hold inventory at its facility in Franklin, Massachusetts, to enable rapid deliveries of critical SPX FLOW spares and products into the dairy, food and beverage processing market.

Vincent Rufo, district sales manager, Northeast USA at SPX FLOW, commented, “This is an exciting new company. We have appointed Lighthouse Process as our distributor in New England as part of our continuing strategy to enhance customer experiences. We selected them because of their keen focus on customer service and rapid response. They will offer efficient service for the ordering and shipment of spares and components and, I believe, its appointment will be of great benefit to our customers in this area.”

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company’s product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as turn-key systems, into the food and beverage, industrial and power and energy end markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $2 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.