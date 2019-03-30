Singha Partners with Global Innovation Platform SOSA

TEL AVIV, Israel – SOSA, the leading global innovation platform that connects international organizations to innovative technology, has announced its partnership with Singha Corporation (“Singha”), the flagship operating holding company of Boonrawd Brewery, Thailand’s leading conglomerate with a strong presence in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage, food, consumer and property sectors. With over 85 years of history, Boonrawd Brewery was the country’s first brewery and operates the largest breweries in Thailand, while Singha is recognized globally, with distribution partners in more than 50 countries.

“We are excited to partner with Singha and further the growth of our network of innovators,” said Uzi Scheffer, SOSA CEO. “Asia is filled with strong, pioneering organizations, and Singha is at the forefront of the curve. Singha joining SOSA is another step in the expansion of SOSA’s network of partners in Asia, thus enhancing our global network of technology visionaries.”

Singha’s approach to innovation has led to the company’s collaboration with start-ups to secure capabilities for the organization’s long-term growth, while providing start-ups access to Singha’s established platform. SOSA will help Singha further innovate, with a focus on consumer technologies; channel and logistics technologies, including data analytic tools for sales and marketing; and solutions that tap into larger consumer trends, such as sugar reduction solutions, alternative proteins and automation.

“Israel’s start-up ecosystem boasts various technologies in diverse industries,” said Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, chairman of the executive board of Singha Ventures, CEO of Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd. “Through our partnership with SOSA, we plan to tap into their ecosystem to access start-ups within our priority industries and help them unlock growth in Southeast Asia, especially in Thailand.”

SOSA is at the center of Israel’s booming tech ecosystem, and the hotbed of innovation coming from the East Coast, with a global network comprised of 150 multinational corporations and investors, together with over 10,000 start-ups. As businesses look for global solutions and innovations, SOSA will play an integral role in connecting these groundbreaking companies with corporations, governments and cities across the world.

About Sosa

SOSA, a global innovation platform with centers in Tel Aviv and New York, serves as an ecosystem partner that connects corporations, governments and cities to the most innovative technologies. SOSA’s innovation network provides access to more than 10,000 start-ups, 150 investors, venture-capital funds and international corporations, including Jefferies, Munich Re, HP, E.ON and more. Each year, SOSA generates dozens of POCs and enables thousands of business interactions among its members. SOSA was founded in 2014 by a group of prominent Israeli investors and entrepreneurs, in order to create a unique place for the technological innovation industry, aimed to promote joint business activities. Learn more at sosa.co and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Singha Corporation

Singha Corporation is a flagship operating holding company of Boonrawd Brewery, Thailand’s leading conglomerate with strong presence in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage, food, consumer and property sectors. With over 85 years of history, Boonrawd Brewery is proud to be the first and largest brewery in Thailand, with Singha brand widely recognized as Thailand’s iconic name. The company has stood at a global level with distribution partners in more than 50 countries.

About Singha Ventures

Singha Ventures is the corporate venture capital unit of Singha Corporation, and a part of Boonrawd Brewery Group. Singha Ventures invests primarily in three areas — consumer technologies, channel and logistics technologies, and solutions in opportunistic industries which ride along megatrends on consumer plays. Singha Ventures aim to invest in startups in growth stage, demonstrating a clear business model and proven traction, while helping startups to grow in Thailand and selective Asian markets where Singha has strong presence in. The goal of Singha Ventures is to collaborate with startups to secure capabilities for Singha’s long-term growth while providing startups the access to Singha’s established platform to jumpstart the next phase of growth.