Self-Pour Beverage Dispense Technology Company iPourIt, Inc. Launches Touchless Tap Key

LAKE FOREST, Calif.– iPourIt, Inc., the nation’s leader in self-pour beverage dispense technology, has announced the launch of the new Touchless Tap Key (TTK), a reusable RFID device that pairs with the iPourIt system to create a safe and sanitized self-serve experience. The device was specially developed for iPourIt partners in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and allows users to enjoy self-pour systems without touching any taps or screens. With the addition of the TTK, the iPourIt system is now the safest solution for serving draft beverages in restaurants and taprooms.

Working closely with operator partners through the peak of the pandemic, iPourIt was eager to find a way to help address new health requirements and changing safety regulations. “Our technology team has been busy developing a comprehensive touchless self-serve solution to help ensure our partners and their patrons could continue to enjoy their beer wall experience,” says Darren Nicholson, Vice President of iPourIt, Inc. “We recognize our operators’ need to provide safe and health-conscious options when using the self-serve beer wall.”

The TTK is a simple multi-purpose tool that features a user-friendly finger grip, tap hooking functionality and built-in RFID to activate beverage taps. It’s dishwasher safe, made of durable plastic and built for regular cleaning and sanitation. With its reusable design, the TTK cuts down on paper and plastic waste by eliminating the need for single-use protective products at the tap.

iPourIt operator Oak & Stone was the first to roll out the TTK at all five of their Florida locations and the solution has been a key component in their reopening strategy. Co-Owner Joe Seidensticker notes, “The beer wall experience is a key element of why people love Oak & Stone. Our iPourIt partners have been busy making sure we can safely keep that experience intact by pivoting and enhancing the technology further.”

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is North America’s leader in self-serve beverage dispense technology with more than 5,800 taps installed, 220 locations operating and 189 million ounces poured. Its seasoned team partners with hospitality operators and entrepreneurs to create fun and interactive self-pour experiences in restaurants, taprooms and more. iPourIt technology is proven to reduce labor and waste, while enhancing customer satisfaction and driving increased profitability. Learn more at iPourItInc.com.

