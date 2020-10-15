Sam Madrid Named COO of Corwin Beverage

RIDGEFIELD, Wash.– Longtime supply-chain executive Sam Madrid has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Corwin Beverage Company, a distributor of beverages, food, coffee, beer and wine. In addition, he will continue to serve as General Manager of the company’s alcohol divisions, Browar Polska and Kendall’s.

With 25 years of supply-chain experience, Mr. Madrid joined Corwin in 2019 to manage the acquisition and integration of Seattle-based Browar Polska Inc., a regional beverage distributor and exclusive licensee for hyper-local craft beer as well as import beers, which extended Corwin’s reach across Washington. The unit achieved sales and supplier growth in its first 12-months of operation despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing significant operational disruption.

“Sam brings a deep understanding of food and beverage supply chain management from companies large and small. He quickly grasped Corwin’s commitment to customer and supplier relationships and the essential focus of developing our people to support continued growth and diversification in our fast-changing industry,” said Keith Richards, CEO of Corwin.

Before joining Corwin, Mr. Madrid served as director of supply chain for Pacific Foods, general manager of craft brew supplier Brewcraft USA, supply chain consultant for a Dreyer’s Ice Cream and Kraft Pizza division, director of supply chain for Craft Brew Alliance, and held various operations and supply chain roles for Frito-Lay. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Utah.

“Corwin is growing by successfully delivering a balance between small company service and big company processes, both of which are necessary to thrive as a specialty regional distributor. I look forward to continuing the Corwin tradition of developing people to support our business while pursuing additional opportunities that strengthen and leverage our customer and supplier networks,” said Mr. Madrid.

About Corwin

Corwin Beverage Company is a fourth-generation family-owned business that has sold beverages in Southwest Washington since 1941. From a single truck and three employees, the family expanded Corwin Beverage to a fleet of more than 100 trucks and 140 employees, distributing beverages and food products across western Washington. Its product distribution includes more than 300 beverage and food items, including Pepsi products, beer and wine through Kendall’s Craft Beverages and Browar Polska, convenience foods through Crave Fresh MicroMarkets, and coffee services. More information is available at www.corwinbevco.com.