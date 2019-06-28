Riverbend Malt House Releases New Cumberland Corn Malt

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Riverbend Malt House has announced the immediate availability of its new non-GMO Cumberland Corn Malt. Sourced from grain grown on local, family-owned farms, Cumberland is malted from food-grade dent corn and delivers superior flavor when compared to traditional flaked material.

“As summer heats up a number of our customers are brewing lighter beers such asMexican lagers, cream ales and pre-Prohibition lagers,” noted Brent Manning, co-founder and head of product development for Riverbend. “Our Cumberland corn malt gives those beers a richer, sweeter flavor without the need for a cereal mash.”

“We use Riverbend’s Cumberland Corn Malt in Cerveza, our new Mexican Lager,” remarked Cris Ellenbecker, brewmaster for Yee-Haw Brewing in Johnson City, Tennessee. “It performed well in the brewhouse, and we love sourcing from local farmers.”

Riverbend’s Cumberland Corn Malt is in stock and available for immediate delivery in50 pound sacks or 2000 pounds supersacks. Orders of 2000 pounds or less which are received by noon Monday-Thursday ship same-day.

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is one of the original craft malting facilities in the US. Utilizing grain sourced from local, family-owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries. Visit www.riverbendmalt.com.