Riverbend Malt House Releases Base Camp Extra Pale Malt

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Riverbend Malt House has announced the immediate availability of its new Base Camp Extra Pale 2-row malt. Sourced from grain grown on local, family-owned farms, Base Camp joins the expanding family of 2-row base malts in the Riverbend craft malt product line. Responding to increasing demand from craft brewers for a light base malt in the 1.8 to 2.2 Lovibond color range, Base Camp provides a delicate malt character suitable for lighter-bodied beers such as India Pale Ales and Lagers.

“Base Camp is a lighter malt which broadens our portfolio, giving brewers more flexibility in beer recipe development,” noted Brent Manning, founder and head of product development for Riverbend. “Riverbend is continuing to add to our line of southern grown 2-row barley products and Base Camp is a natural evolution.”

Legion Brewing in Charlotte, North Carolina is using Base Camp as the foundation for its American Wheat Ale, in conjunction with other Riverbend malts. “The malt provides a phenomenal backbone with a unique regional character that helps define our product,” remarked Scott Griffin, Legion’s head brewer. “We look forward to using Base Camp in other styles and capacities.”

Riverbend’s Base Camp Extra Pale malt is in stock and available for immediate delivery.

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is one of the original craft malting facilities in the US. Utilizing grain sourced from local, family owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries. Visit www.riverbendmalt.com.