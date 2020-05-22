Riverbend Malt House Announces Pecan Wood Smoked Wheat Malt

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Riverbend Malt House announced the immediate availability of its new Pecan Wood Smoked Appalachian Wheat. This smoked malt is the first release in a series of smoked malt products which will be introduced in coming months.

Riverbend’s VP Engineering Adam Demchak designed and hand-built Riverbend’s smoker, giving Riverbend a unique capability to produce a wide range of smoked malts using various combinations of hard woods and malts. Additionally, custom smoked malts can be produced in response to the creative requirements of individual customers. Brewers will find that the new smoked products allow them to explore new flavors in beers such as Rauchbiers, while distillers can take advantage of the new and unique malt flavors in distilled products such as American Single Malt Whiskeys.

“We found that flavor options for smoked malts were extremely limited,” says Brent Manning, Founder and head of product development for Riverbend. “By offering small batch, hand smoked malts, we can customize by selecting a specific hardwood, such as wild cherry or apple wood, and then pair with one of our malts like Light Munich or Southern Select.”

“We just brewed a Smoked Helles with Riverbend’s Pecan Wood Smoked Appalachian Wheat,” says Whit Lanning, owner and brewer of Burning Blush Brewery. “I designed the beer to have a delicate smoke character. The aroma was fantastic in the brew kettle.”

Riverbend’s Pecan Wood Smoked Appalachian Wheat is in stock and available for immediate delivery. Custom smoked malts are also available upon request.

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, NC, is one of the original craft malting facilities in the US. Utilizing grain sourced from local, family owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries. www.riverbendmalt.com

