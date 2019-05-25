Riverbend Malt House Announces New Flaked Wheat and Flaked Rye

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Riverbend Malt House has announced the immediate availability of its new Flaked Wheat and Flaked Rye. Sourced principally from grain grown on local, family-owned farms, these flaked products join Riverbend’s expanding product line of base and specialty malts.

Responding to increasing demand from craft brewers for new ingredients which complement hazy IPAs and barrel-aged sours, these new flaked materials have been specifically designed to help head retention and to provide velvety body in highly attenuated styles.

“As the hazy IPA craze has increased, so has the need for flaked ingredients,” noted Brent Manning, co-founder and head of product development for Riverbend. Flaked wheat and rye beautifully accent hazy IPAs and farmhouse ales, allowing brewers to round out their locally-sourced grist and produce an ale with a distinctive terroir.”

“We use Riverbend’s Flaked Wheat, Flaked Rye, and Appalachian Malted Wheat in Starchaser, our year-round White Ale,” remarked Trace Redmond, R&D brewer for Highland Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina. “Their products form a great foundation for integrating the spicy notes from the yeast, ginger, and coriander in this beer. We wanted to create a beer that fit the flavors and climate of the Southeast and Riverbend Malt helps us achieve that.”

Riverbend’s Flaked Wheat and Flaked Rye ingredients are in stock and available for immediate delivery in 40 pound sacks.

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is one of the original craft malting facilities in the US. Utilizing grain sourced from local, family owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries. Visit riverbendmalt.com