Resorts World Las Vegas Installs Self-Pour Beverage Wall

Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Las Vegas, known for its world-class dining experiences has introduced yet another unique restaurant to its roster of elevated bites. The recently unveiled Famous Foods Center Bar is a high-energy 16-seat center bar featuring a high-tech self-serve beverage wall with 36 rotating taps of beer, wine and cocktails that will give even the most knowledgeable drinker a new experience.

Located in their Famous Foods Street Eats sector, inspired by the energetic street markets of Southeast Asia, the new bar sits alongside a curated collection of pan-Asian eateries mixed with crave-able concepts by award-winning chefs from around the country.

The process is simple for those accessing the self-pour technology beverage wall – guests pay by the ounce by purchasing a beverage card to unlock the taps while the PourMyBeer system tracks the customer’s tasting journey. This allows for a truly personalized tasting room experience and ensures that guests will never end up with a full pour of a drink they don’t love.

“Our team is grateful to be involved with one of the most exciting and technologically advanced casinos in North America. I’ve already had at least 10 random friends of mine that have been there tell me how amazing their property is and that our beer walls look beautiful. They did their due diligence and needed a partner they could depend on and they chose us,” shared PourMyBeer CEO and founder, Josh Goodman.

Resorts World hopes that Famous Foods Center Bar will eliminate long lines at the bar so that guests can get back to enjoying the amenities of the casino.

Famous Foods Center Bar can be found at Resorts World 3000 Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109.

About PourMyBeer

PourMyBeer’s self-pour technology enables faster, more efficient access to beverages by allowing consumers to pour their own beer, wine, cocktails, cold brew, and kombucha, and pay by the ounce. PourMyBeer is the world leader of self-pour, serving customers such as Whole Foods, Buffalo Wild Wings, the U.S. Air Force, Caesars Entertainment, Walk-Ons and many more. PourMyBeer has over 8,000 taps in service at bars, restaurants, casinos, hotels and grocery stores around the world.

For More Information:
https://pourmybeer.com/

