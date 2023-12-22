Resin Launches New Distribution Module for ERP/CRM

Resin is a customizable, flexible, and powerful ERP/CRM platform designed for the doers in the beverage world. Resin is proud to announce our brand new distribution module, now available to all Resin users, and full of amazing functionality that small-to-medium breweries and beverage companies need to get their products to market efficiently and effectively.

Resin Co-Founder Chris McClellan says – “We know how much time and effort goes into distribution logistics, from inventory management to pick lists, routing, fulfillment, and customer communication… it’s a business by itself, and we totally get the lift required to do it well. This new feature on Resin is for all of you who have been searching for a simple, effective solution. Resin is great for everyone, but our goal is to be the #1 platform for self-distributing breweries in the country.”

Resin, founded by beer industry veterans, was launched in 2023 and already serves a number of brewery clients across the country.

