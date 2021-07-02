PourMyBeer Installs the First and Largest Self-Pour Taphouse in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC – Tap99 in Washington, DC, has partnered with PourMyBeer, the global market leader in the self-serve beverage industry, to bring the power of self-pour to the residents of DC! Tap99’s self-serve beverage wall has 99 taps where guests can pour beer, wine, seltzer, hard kombucha, and cocktails by the ounce!

Located conveniently across from National’s Stadium, Tap99 offers a pre and post-game option for baseball fans! Customers can begin pouring after presenting their ID and credit card to the host, who will verify their age. Each customer is then given a PourMyBeer RFID card that is linked to their credit card, which gives them access to pour or sample each of the 99 beverages by the ounce. Of the 99 taps, 75 will offer beer, seltzer, and kombucha, while the other 18 taps will serve cocktails and wine. With the variety of drinks on tap, there’s something for everyone at Tap99.

Former race car driver and Tap99 owner, Jason Cherry, knew he wanted to bring a unique and innovative drinking and dining experience to the DC community and he knew opening a 100% self-pour taproom was the perfect way to do that. Cherry says, “Tap99 is a modern twist of 99 bottles of beer on the wall, immediately outside the National’s Stadium main gates! We will be offering 99 different self-pour options of beer, cider, pre-mixed cocktails, seltzers, and more. I chose PourMyBeer as they are the clear leaders in the self-pour market. I recognized an opportunity, and a market, as there are no other 100% self-pour concepts in Washington, DC. Ease of daily operations was very important for me as I have many different businesses in my portfolio, which again reaffirmed my decision to steer towards a self-pour, self-service concept that allows me to focus more on the customer experience and less on the day-to-day operations.”

Tap99 will offer a diverse food menu that featuring authentic brick oven pizzas made in their Marra Forni pizza oven, Tuna Poke Nachos, Sticky Maple Buffalo Shrimp, and Shrimp Lettuce Wraps.

Thanks to PourMyBeer’s integration with Toast, customers can drop their RFID cards at the host stand and walk out once they’re done enjoying the delicious food and self-pour drinks. No need to sign anything, making the check-in/-out process easier for both the operator and the customer.

Ready to enjoy the power of self-pour and taste 99 different drinks? Check out Tap99 when they open mid-July at 1250 Half St SE, Washington, DC 20003.

About PourMyBeer

PourMyBeer’s self-pour technology enables faster, more efficient access to beverages by allowing consumers to pour their beer, wine, cocktails, cold brew, and kombucha, all while paying by the ounce. PourMyBeer is the world leader of self-pour, serving customers such as Whole Foods, Buffalo Wild Wings, the U.S. Air Force, Caesars Entertainment, Walk-Ons, and many more. PourMyBeer has over 8,000 taps in service at bars, restaurants, casinos, hotels, and grocery stores around the world.

