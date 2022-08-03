PAK Programs Adds Coverage for Brewpubs and Gastropubs Focused on Food and Hospitality

PAK Programs, a specialty insurer of alcoholic beverage manufacturers and distributors, today announces the expansion of Brewery PAK®, the leading insurance provider for breweries nationwide, to now include coverage for brewpubs and gastropubs with brewing operations on premises.

Brewpubs and gastropubs focused on hospitality and food services now have access to Brewery PAK’s entire suite of coverages and policies designed to support owners and operators as they navigate a variety of risks. Previously, coverage was limited to breweries/brewpubs/gastropubs that made the majority of their profits from selling beer.

“During the pandemic, many brewpubs and gastropubs shifted to a more well-rounded focus with a wider range of offerings, including food and hospitality services,” said Paul Martinez, program manager for Brewery PAK. “With the expansion of Brewery PAK, we can now work with these business owners to provide them with the essential protection they need as they look to expand their operations and continue to grow.”

Brewpubs and gastropubs with brewing operations on premises will now have access to PAK Programs’ risk management services including iRAD technology, which uses risk assessment drones to provide policyholders with comprehensive risk profiles. Policyholders are also provided with in-depth property inspections to complement PAK’s comprehensive coverage offerings. For more information regarding Brewery PAK and the value of working with a specialty insurer focused on the brewery, brewpub and gastropub space, please visit our website.

https://pakprograms.com/insurance-programs/breweries/