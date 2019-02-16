Oregon Fruit Releases Key Lime Puree

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Fruit Products LLC has released its latest limited-edition Fruit for Fermentation puree: Key Lime. Fruit for Fermentation adds flavor, aroma and texture of real fruit to a variety of fermented beverages such as beer, cider, mead, spirits, wine and kombucha.

Key limes are prized in the culinary world for their intense aroma and tart flavor. Oregon Fruit Key Lime Puree is pale green in hue and smooth in consistency, with soft undertones and an intensely bright and tangy flavor. Key Lime is a natural line extension for the company, building on the success of other citrus limited release flavors such as grapefruit, tangerine and blood orange.

“Anyone who has juiced a key lime knows the small fruit yields surprisingly substantial rewards,” said Chris Hodge, director of sales for fermentation at Oregon Fruit Products. “For this fruit in particular, our brewers see a big advantage in having a puree that their disposal that is flavorful, consistent and ready to go without arduous prep work.”

Oregon Fruit Key Lime Puree is perfect for blending into a wide variety of beverages that benefit from a citrusy tropical kick, such as Mexican style lagers, hazy IPAs or lighter summertime brews. The puree also provides acidic contrast to darker, more robustly flavored fruits like cherry, boysenberry and blackberry.

“For many of our customers, key lime will serve as the vital missing component for combining fruit flavors, allowing them to add a hit of brightness and achieve the desired flavor profile,” said Hodge.

Like all Fruit for Fermentation purees, key lime has no added sugar or preservatives, and is packaged aseptically for shelf-stability and ease of use. Oregon Fruit for Fermentation is minimally processed to ensure the best fresh fruit flavor and color. Most of the purees have a shelf life of 18 months in ambient temperature.

Oregon Fruit’s Key Lime puree is now available in 42 lb. bag-in-box. The product is certified kosher, made in theU.S.A., non-GMO, gluten-free and vegetarian. Oregon Fruit Products does not use, nor does it allow, any of the eight major allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy and wheat) in the products or processing areas.

Oregon Fruit Products LLC

Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at oregonfruit.com and shop.fruitforbrewing.com