OneCircle Adds Saxco to its Reseller Network to Expand US Footprint

OneCircle, the global leader in PET kegs, has increased its presence in the US with the appointment of Saxco, the award-winning North American distributor of packaging solutions to the wine, spirits, beer and food markets, as an official reseller of KeyKeg and UniKeg. Today’s announcement is a key part of OneCircle’s US expansion plans and consolidates its position as the market leader in sustainable packaging.

Saxco has been chosen to become an official reseller because its meets OneCircle’s strict criteria of sustainability, innovation, growth, efficiency, and quality.

Headquartered in Northern California in the heart of wine country, Saxco has a strong reputation among wineries as well as breweries across the US. With hundreds of producers already using KeyKeg, its expert packaging team supports customers at every stage of their business lifecycle, ensuring their brand stands out in crowded retail environments, helping increase revenues and manage the cost of supply chain logistics.

In addition to sustainability and significant cost benefits, the unique laminated inner bag inside the high-tech PET container protects the taste and extends shelf-life of beverages such as wine and beer. For the hospitality industry, which is looking for cleaner and more flexible packaging solutions in the COVID-19-era, there’s the opportunity to offer ‘wine on tap’. This is growing in popularity because it helps restaurants and bars reduce waste, improve their environmental credentials, manage their stock more effectively, and enables them to offer customers a broader range of fresh wines by the glass.

Sean Gallagher, Senior Vice President/General Manager, West Division at Saxco, said: “We are pleased to be adding KeyKeg to our packaging solutions. Not only is it the most sustainable keg on the market but we already have many customers using the kegs for the domestic and export markets. They are also very well-suited to the COVID-19-era because they are clean, safe and more flexible than other forms of packaging, presenting a significant growth opportunity.”

Marc Kibbey, Senior Business Creator Sales USA, commented: “The US is an exciting market for KeyKeg and UniKeg and are delighted that Saxco is joining our community of resellers, bringing their wealth of knowledge and expertise. This is an important step in our US growth strategy and one which will help us tap into a huge potential market for our kegs.”

Both KeyKeg and UniKeg are 100% recyclable, and 30% of a KeyKeg and UniKeg are made from circular used material. The kegs provide significant sustainability benefits, including reduced CO2 emissions and water use, and there’s no need for harsh cleaning chemicals.

For more information about OneCircle's products and services, visit www.onecirclecommunity.com.

To learn more about the Saxco's offering of KeyKeg & UniKeg, call today at 1-877-641-4003.

KeyKeg and Unikeg are serving thousands of happy customers from warehouses, and sales offices spread worldwide and production facilities in the United States, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the company’s native Netherlands. Across all continents, breweries, winemakers, producers of soft drinks, and other beverages are making the switch to KeyKeg and UniKeg.

Sustainable packaging solution

The family-owned business has an eye for the long term and especially for the environment. For this reason, OneCircle (www.onecirclecommunity.com) was launched to create and implement collection networks in several countries and, where possible, adding to the existing waste streams.

To date, OneCircle has started successful collection and recycling projects in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland, France, and Belgium and is exploring effective networks in other countries around the globe.

OneCircle has also joined the Plastic Alliance and signed its declaration that its products meet the European Union’s environmental criteria. Hence, no additional tax needs to be levied on its products.

OneCircle’s activities are continuous work in progress. Still, we are committed to taking responsibility for the end of life of our kegs and partnering with relevant businesses to create a circular economy.

About Saxco

At Saxco International, LLC, our mission is to “package customers’ dreams.” With more than 80 years of industry experience providing a broad range of packaging solutions and supply chain services to the wine, spirits, beer and food industries, Saxco offers a broad range of packaging products including glass, metal, and plastic containers, capsules, closures, custom packaging and mold development. Headquartered in Concord, California, Saxco has a vast network of customer support and fulfilment centers operating throughout the United States, Canada and Asia and was just awarded the Best Bottles Supplier in the nation from Spirited Magazine’s annual Reader’s Poll.

https://www.onecirclecommunity.com