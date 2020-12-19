NoDa Brewing Adds purGenix UV Air Purification to Taproom

CHARLOTTE — NoDa Brewing Company is pleased to announce their partnership with purGenix® with the installation of a UV air purification system in their North End taproom. This technology is designed to create safer, healthier places for people in all buildings, including taprooms.

“We at purGenix® share NoDa Brewing Company’s commitment to your safety by bringing purBuilding™ to the North End taproom, the first purBuilding™ in North Carolina,” said Sam Perkins, CEO of purGenix®. “By design, purBuilding™ attacks COVID-19 in the air systems making all the other precautions that NoDa Brewing is taking work even better. They care about the health and safety of their employees and customers and this is another effective step they are taking to ensure that.”

NoDa Brewing Company has taken as many measures as possible to ensure their employees and customers feel safe. Touchless hand sanitizer stations, hands free menus, and a drive-thru operation are just a few of those measures.

“Our team is excited to announce that our taproom at NoDa Brewing now offers the same sophisticated air filtration system used in many elite hospitals,” said Todd Ford, Founder/Co-Owner of NoDa Brewing Company. “Thanks to our partners at purGenix® we now use this purifying technology making our taproom the first certified purBuilding™ in North Carolina. When you see the purBuilding™ emblem on our door you can be assured that your health and safety are our number one priority.”

Learn more about purGenix® here: https://www.purgenix.com

Follow @purgenix on Instagram and Twitter

…

Opening its taproom doors in 2011, NoDa Brewing Company became one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries. Three short years later, Hop Drop ‘N Roll — their most popular IPA — took home the World Beer Cup Gold Award in the competition’s largest category. This recognition propelled the brewery onto a national stage, and attributed to the quick expansion from a 15-barrel brewhouse in the NoDa neighborhood to a 60 barrel brewhouse in nearby North End. Today, NoDa Brewing Company continues to brew award-winning beers, stand as a pillar of creativity and connection in the community, and add to the state’s thriving craft beer economy.

For More Information:

https://nodabrewing.com/purgenix/