Niko Lukoff to Join Pro Chiller Systems

AUBURN, Wash. — Pro Refrigeration is happy to introduce Niko Lukoff as the newest member of Team Pro. If Niko’s face, or name, seems familiar, it is likely because he has spent the past decade serving the craft brewing industry in various roles from Hop Distribution (NikoBrew Hops), Brewery Consultation and Brewery Equipment supply (Jupiter Brewing Solutions). The entire Pro family is excited for him to join the technical sales team, based from his home office in Nampa, Idaho.

“We had the chance to work with Niko on several projects over the past couple years, we were thrilled when he expressed an interest in us. The more we talked, the more excited we both got about him joining the team, ” said Jim VanderGiessen, CEO, “to bring someone on that already knows and understands our main industry (craft brewing) with an eagerness to learn the other markets… that’s huge.”

Niko will begin this next chapter by joining Andrew Logan, sales manager west region, at the American Distillers Institute Conference in Denver this week, please stop by the Pro Chiller booth, say hello and help welcome Niko aboard.

About Pro Refrigeration

Pro Refrigeration is a leading supplier of chiller systems for Breweries, Dairies, Wineries, Distilleries and more. Started in 1990, Pro operates from their headquarters in Auburn, Washington and their east coast production facility in Mocksville, North Carolina (opened in 2013).