NewTree Fruit Company Patents, Commercialize Culturing Method to Extract Sugar from Fruit Juice for Use in Beer Industry

DE PERE, Wis.— NewTree Fruit Company, (NTFC) a Traverse City, MI-based nutrition company, is the first to patent and commercialize a culturing method to extract sugar from fruit juice. Most recently, it has successfully removed 100% of the naturally occurring sugars (fructose, sucrose, and glucose) from cranberry juice concentrate, while retaining all the nutritional value of the fruit itself. This breakthrough was achieved using NTFC’s patented, De-SugaringTM technology and will be expanded to other juices and made available commercially for brands and products to provide to their consumers immediately.

Sugar, both natural and added, is present in over 60% of the world’s supply chain. Since the early 2000’s there has been heightened awareness from scientific evidence of the detrimental effects of sugar to consumers since the 1950’s. This has manifested itself in obesity, diabetes, and decrease in both quality of life and lifespan. As a result, there has been an increased focus and effort by brands and companies to reduce the overall amount of sugar in their offerings and ultimately consumed by consumers. Fruit juice is naturally high in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, natural hydration, is plant based, non-GMO, and tastes great. It’s also very high in sugar, which caused the WHO to recommend limiting consumption to 4 oz per day. NewTree Fruit Company’s patented innovation known as “De-SugaringTM” is among the very few processes to remove sugar from the supply chain rather than reduce sugar offerings in products to consumers through dilution, which is a common practice today.

Chad Anderson, Co-Founder and CEO, NTFC said, “Consuming less sugar is a top priority for consumers today and there is an increasing expectation that healthier product solutions must also taste great, and NewTree Fruit Company hits that mark.” De-SugaredTM 100% fruit juice concentrates can be used to add flavor, brilliant color, nutrients, in addition to lowering the sugar, calorie, and carbohydrate impact in non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages alike. NTFC has developed ingredient formats that can offer consumers reduced or zero sugar benefits to consumers with full nutrition through fruit juice, flavored water, sports hydration, protein drinks, smoothies and yogurt prep, jellies, gummies, nutritional bars, and RTD Cocktails, Mocktails, and Beers.

Anderson added, “Lower sugar juice options currently in the marketplace rely on dilution to reduce the sugar and calories, which also reduces or eliminates the nutritional benefit to consumers. De-SugaredTM 100% fruit juice delivers all the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and natural hydration the body needs to function. Our mission is to partner with beverage and food companies worldwide to develop more nutrient dense products for the masses.”

About NewTree Fruit Company

NewTree Fruit Company is a Traverse City, MI-based company dedicated to improving nutrition while reducing sugar consumption among consumers worldwide. With its patented De-SugaringTM Technology, NewTree has successfully reduced sugar to 1g or less in an 8oz juice-based product while maintaining taste and delivering the full nutritional value of two servings of fruit.

For More Information:

https://newtree-fruit-company.squarespace.com/blog/breakthrough