National Chemicals Launches Non-Caustic Beverage System Cleaner

Nationwide, USA — National Chemicals, Inc. publicly launched Vantage Synergy, a new ultra-safe line of beverage system cleaners that are revolutionizing the industry by redefining the efficiency and liability associated with cleaning beverage systems.

Vantage Synergy ensures that both beverage consumers and cleaning technicians are no longer at risk of harmful chemical burns associated with improper handling of beverage system cleaning chemistry.

“Bars and restaurants are hyper focused on protecting the health of their patrons. Vantage Synergy is an opportunity to extend that level of thoughtfulness to beverage service,” said President and CEO Murl Landman. “It brings me great satisfaction to know that National Chemicals is leading the way with cleaning solutions that protect consumers, technicians and retailers alike.”

Vantage Synergy is a concentrated, three-part blend that combines one gallon of water and two ounces of Vantage Synergy Biomass Remover, Demineralizer and Accelerator to form a powerful, yet safe, solution. It reduces cleaning time by up to 50%, has a triple zero health and safety rating, and does not require DOT hazardous shipping charges. It reduces property damage and injury liability risks, is created with biodegradable chemistry that reduces wastewater concerns, and is noncorrosive and nonhazardous.

For more information or to purchase this powerful three-part system, visit https://www.nationalchemicals.com/vantagesynergy/ or call National Chemicals at (800) 533-0027. For more information on National Chemicals, visit https://www.nationalchemicals.com/.

About National Chemicals, Inc.

We may be a company obsessed with cleaning chemistry, but it’s our people who truly make a difference. We understand that making our customers happy requires a delicate balance of high-quality products, reliable safety guidance, and most importantly, outstanding service. We’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ jobs easier. Now in our third generation of leadership from the Landman family, National Chemicals got its start manufacturing and selling a line of detergents and sanitizers used for washing glassware in bars and taverns. Today, in addition to making our own line of products, our family-owned company provides on-demand production and packaging expertise for a variety of third-party cleaning brands in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. As we enter our eighth decade in business, we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, and we can’t wait to continue to earn your trust each and every day.