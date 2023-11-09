Murphy & Rude Malting Co. Launches Online Craft Malt Sales

Craft malt for homebrewers is now available for online order and direct shipping through Charlottesville, Virginia-based Murphy & Rude Malting Co.

The new GrainStore on Murphy & Rude’s website (murphyrudemalting.com/shop) offers 30 different malted grains that until now have only been available for sale in bulk to brewers and distillers. The online portfolio includes several base barley malt styles, a spectrum of roasted malts, chit malt, wheat malt, rolled oats, corn, and spelt. All are available to order online with direct shipping by the pound or in 5lb, 10lb, and 25lb prepackaged amounts. Murphy & Rude malt can be delivered to all fifty United States.

“Homebrewers have been the early advocates of the craft malt industry; and yet due to supply chain and volume constraints, local, fresh malt is often inaccessible to them,” says Murphy & Rude Malting Co. Founder Jeff Bloem. “Online malt sales will allow us to bridge that gap and send our full portfolio of malts directly to their doorsteps.”

About Murphy & Rude Malting Co.

At Murphy & Rude Malting, our name captures our attitude. With malt production processes rooted in traditional methods (our ol’ dog Murphy) and then combined with innovation and adventurous creativity (Rudy, or Rude…the puppy), we create radical malts for differentiating products. Our focus is this: obsess over the attributes of flavor-, color-, and aroma-influencing specialty malts and then produce them from a variety of small grains grown both in and around Virginia. By applying a wide range of germination, kilning, crystallization, and drum roasting applications, we deliver malt with personality.

Murphy & Rude Malting is a hand-in-glove supplier of fresher, more flavorful ingredients closer to home. With batch flexibility that comes with 320-ton annual capacity, our small scale positions us as the perfect partner in the creative process that fuels innovation in craft beer and spirits. As a specialty malthouse, Murphy & Rude is committed to providing a diversity of specialty grains to craft breweries and distilleries as traceably and thoughtfully as possible.

For More Information:

