Multi Flow Industries LLC Acquires Draft Beer Services of Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA — Multi Flow Industries, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Draft Beer Services of Atlanta, Georgia.

Following the acquisition of Lenox Martell (Boston) in 2017, Total Systems Control and Jordan’s Draft Services (Pittsburgh) and Main Street Beverage (Philadelphia) in 2018 and now Draft Beer Services of Atlanta, Multi Flow is able to offer a full range of beverage dispensing and service solutions to its customers in seven new markets. These include, customized draft beer installations, liquor control systems, specialty beer line cleaning, soda and juice dispensing systems and all of the quality soda and juice products required to run these systems.

Edward Merry, president and COO of Multi Flow Industries states that Draft Beer Services is a well-established beverage service company focusing on the draft beer industry, doing business in Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee, with a systematic beer line cleaning program and customized draft beer and liquor control system installations. With Multi Flow as the independent leader in bag-in-the-box soda-syrup and juice production and DBS as the distinct Southeast leader in beer system installation and service; it is a most-perfect marriage. We will be sharing expertise in both directions and we will be incrementally rolling out the DBS products and services in Multi Flow’s 15-operating divisions and offering Multi Flow’s premium juice and soda programs to DBS’s extensive customer base.

This dynamic combination will give Multi Flow a significantly broader geographical reach and will allow Multi Flow to pursue a much more diverse and larger customer base. In addition, we are continuing to search for other strategic acquisitions that will round out our offerings and allow us to maximize our services and growth.

About Multi Flow Industries

Multi Flow Industries has a dynamic 85 year history of producing high-quality, diverse beverage products, providing state of the art dispensing systems and delivering exceptional customer and associate care. In addition to being a full service fountain beverage company, we also offer private labeling and contract manufacturing. Our customer base would include any away-from-home eating establishment including restaurants, bars, caterers, sports venues, theme parks, convenience stores and institutional customers like hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities and military establishments. Our product lines include a wide array of juices, fortified waters, sodas, cane-sugar sodas, energy drinks and thickened water, bar mixes, iced tea, lemonade and coffee. We have over 250 quality items to serve our customers with; including national brands. We service our customers through distributors and through our growing network of 15-service centers east of the Mississippi. Multi Flow Industries is owned by a group of private investors and managed by Falconhead Capital of New York City.