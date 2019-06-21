Mobile Beverage Canner WilCraft Can Begins Operations in Wisconsin

OAK CREEK, Wis. — WilCraft Can, LLC is a mobile beverage canning operation that serves local craft breweries. Many breweries are unable to can their beer because it requires a large initial investment in inventory and equipment. Thanks to WilCraft Can, craft brewers now have access to the materials and equipment to make canning their beer, cider or other beverage possible.

WilCraft Can was started by Sean Kingston, a UW-Madison Engineering graduate with an MBA from UW-Oshkosh. Having gained experience in the corporate world, including 13 years as an aerosol engineer, Kingston’s goal is to provide the highest quality with excellent and reliable customer service. Kingston and his operating team have worked as engineers for their entire careers and have a combined 30+ years of filling experience, resulting in maximum efficiency and minimal waste.

“We are the first to do this in Wisconsin,” Kingston, an Oak Creek resident said. “No one else in the area is providing a mobile canning service. For a brewer who wants to produce anywhere between 100 cases to 2,000 cases from 1 to 4 times a month, it doesn’t make sense to buy a canning machine and order cans a truckload at a time. Our service allows us to deliver smaller quantities of cans and packaging materials on our box truck in a just-in-time fashion. By canning with us, craft breweries will reach untapped markets and increase their profit margin.”

“Cans are far superior to bottles,” explained Kingston. “Because cans are not affected by UV light and contain less dissolved oxygen, canning results in a higher-quality, longer-lasting brew. Cans also weigh less than bottles, which makes them cheaper to ship — and offers savings in fuel cost, and a lower carbon footprint. They stack easier than bottles, and they are less likely to break. For craft beverage enthusiasts, cans can be taken where glass bottles aren’t allowed.”

WilCraft Can is the mobile canning expert that saves breweries time, money, space and product because they come directly to the brewery with cans, best-in-class equipment, knowledgeable staff and, after packing up, leave the brewery with quality product they can distribute as they wish. The brewers can focus on brewing great beer and WilCraft Can will can it for them.

Breweries interested in hiring WilCraft Can check them out at wilcraftcan.com.