Lightweight Containers to Open Production Line in Spain

GUADALAJARA, Spain — The demand for KeyKeg and UniKeg is growing significantly and therefore Lightweight Containers is opening a fifth production line, located in Guadalajara, Spain.

The Guadalajara plant will be a state-of-the-art one, with the latest blow molding technology and machinery, as well as the latest automation and robotics technology.

Construction will begin imminently, ensuring it will be ready to produce mid-2019. The plant in Spain will support the large customer base the company has in Spain and other parts of Southern Europe.

With the opening of the production line in Guadalajara, Lightweight Containers has a global presence of 5 production lines and 10 warehouses. However, it doesn’t end there for the company. In 2019 another line will be opened elsewhere in Southern Europe in order to keep up with demands and so that Lightweight Containers can keep offering customers the best possible service and flexibility.

Anita Veenendaal, Chief Executive Officer of Lightweight Containers, says: “We see service as a crucial element of our success. We aim to provide the best service, keeping stock as close to our customers as possible. The new location and its extra capacity will further improve this service and reduce environmental footprint significantly.”

About Lightweight Containers

Lightweight Containers is serving thousands of happy customers from warehouses and sales offices spread worldwide and production facilities in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom and the company’s native Netherlands. Across all continents, breweries, winemakers and producers of soft drinks and other beverages are making the switch to the KeyKeg and UniKeg. Since its start in 2006, Lightweight Containers from Den Helder in the Netherlands, have grown into an impressive global market leader.

The family-owned business has an eye for the long term and especially the environment, with Anita (CEO), her brother Jan-Dirk (Chief Innovation Officer) and their father Jan Veenendaal (Non-Executive board member/Founder) as the core of the company. For more information, visit: www.lightweight-containers.com