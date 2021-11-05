Konvoy Group Completes $30 Million Series D Funding Round

Konvoy Group, an innovative keg rental solution provider, announced the successful closing of its Series D A$30m raise through a combination of equity and convertible note. This new capital will be used to accelerate the execution of Konvoy’s growth strategies.

Funding will facilitate the growth of the business domestically, with further investment in kegs locally to underpin the expected growth in the rental business as key Australian markets in New South Wales and Victoria emerge from lockdown.

The funds will also accelerate Konvoy’s international expansion, with the anticipated launch of Katch, Konvoy’s keg tracking and monitoring IoT solution, in the Northern Hemisphere. Katch will be introduced in Minneapolis at the US Craft Brewers Conference in May 2022, followed by a European launch at Drinktec’s Trade Fair in Munich, Germany in September 2022.

Managing Director of Konvoy, Adam Trippe-Smith, said the successful raise provides growth capital at a critical stage for the business as our key domestic markets open-up post covid, and we embark on our international plans for both Konvoy and Katch.

“Konvoy is a bellwether for the re-opening of the economy across New South Wales and Victoria. As pubs ramp up activity and brewers increase production, we have just had our second largest rental month since launch. The signs are really promising for a bumper summer as we help hospitality get back on its feet.”

“The whole team is also looking forward to beginning our global expansion journey. Katch’s tracking technology is in the sights of some major players, and we are currently in discussions with global brewers to undertake trials with our generation 2 tracking device, which is set to launch in Q1 2022,” Mr Trippe-Smith said.

About Konvoy Group

Konvoy Group formed in 2019 to provide a simple keg rental solution for the beverage industry. Konvoy Group launched its first business, Konvoy Keg Rentals, in October 2019. Since then, it has expanded to be the only business in Australia and New Zealand to offer keg rentals, keg servicing and keg tracking. Konvoy Group has two stand-alone businesses: Konvoy (Keg Rentals) and Katch (Keg Tracking).

For More Information:

https://www.konvoykegs.com/2021/11/01/konvoy-group-completes-30m-capital-raise/