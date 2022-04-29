Konvoy Doubles Down on New Zealand as Part of Global Expansion Journey

DARLINGHURST, Australia – ANZ keg pooling experts, Konvoy have shown they are serious about growth in New Zealand with the appointment of Tom Madams to Head of New Zealand based in Auckland.

Madams will lead the charge, bolstering the local team that Konvoy has built over the past two years. Having been with Konvoy since 2020, and in the brewing industry for over 15 years, Madams is thrilled to be bringing his extensive experience and extensive network back to New Zealand soil.

Growing the sector in the local market is the main priority for Madams, who says he’s invigorated by the challenges that this post-pandemic world brings. “The past couple of years have been an incredibly testing time for the industry, and we know that the next phase won’t be without its obstacles. Konvoy’s focus has and will continue to be supporting our customers, and I’m excited to be overseeing that, with new kegs and assets that will strengthen our New Zealand fleet on the ground and in turn, help our industry to flourish.”

Madams is also inspired by the market in Australia that he has been working closely with. “I’m so proud of the team there, and of what we’ve been able to achieve. I know our crew on the ground are dedicated to our customers and I’m confident they’re all in very good hands.” Madams will be regularly travelling between countries to reconnect with the team and customers over a pint or two.

Konvoy recently completed a $30 million capital raise and announced plans to expand into international markets, including the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

About Konvoy

Formed in 2019, Konvoy is the leader in keg pooling across ANZ, disrupting the beverage and hospitality industry with its smart IoT technology and innovative model to reduce friction in the keg transportation process, from brewery to venue and back again.

https://www.konvoykegs.com/