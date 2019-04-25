König Brewing Systems Announces Entrance into Brewery Manufacturing

ABBOTSFORD, B.C., Canada — König Brewing Systems is formally announcing its entrance into the brewery manufacturing industry. Comprised of veterans and the original leadership from a highly lauded west-coast brewery manufacturer that was driven into the ground, König Brewing Systems will start operations immediately in a custom designed manufacturing facility.

Brad McQuhae and Balbir Sidhu, formerly of Newlands Systems before the acquisition by Diversified Metal Engineering, have begun a new brewery manufacturing and service venture starting immediately. Doing business as König Brewing Systems, McQuhae and Sidhu have been constant servants in the brewery industry for more than a combined 60 years.

König Brewing Systems is open to manufacturing and servicing breweries immediately. König works with customers to custom design breweries to meet specific needs. Listening to the customer’s expectations and building a plan around those expectations leads to the best possible outcome. Design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning are part of the journey towards a great brewery and König Brewing Systems are experts at each facet.

Outstanding follow-up and service is a key feature to König Brewing Systems company goals. Whether it’s a König brewery or from another manufacturer, we can diagnose and offer solutions to any brewery-related problem. König Brewing Systems will never leave you without support.

