Kegshoe and Binary Beer Announce Strategic Partnership

Ottawa, ON // Sydney, NSW – Kegshoe, a leader in keg tracking solutions for breweries and craft producers worldwide, and Binary Beer, the creators of KegLink™ active keg monitoring, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to revolutionize the way beverage producers and distributors manage their keg fleets, and provide new insights into product quality and sales.

By combining Kegshoe’s keg tracking software with Binary Beer’s patented monitoring devices and analytics platform, breweries can modernize their keg fleets, gaining unprecedented insights into their kegs and the beer within them.

Next-gen, theft-resistant KegLink™ sensors track each keg’s location, movements, temperature, and sales volumes, while a powerful Kegshoe-connected Insights Engine allows for new advances in operational efficiency, traceability, product quality, and waste reduction across the industry.

The partnership marks the first time individual breweries and distributors in Canada and the United States can access the technology:

“The collaboration is a great opportunity for Binary Beer to bring our existing technology into a new geographic market,” says Michael Burton, CEO of Binary Beer. “We’re excited to bring a joint solution that specifically addresses the needs of North American brewers across its unique distribution landscape.”

Adrian Pawliszko, co-founder of Kegshoe, adds: “Through this partnership, breweries using Kegshoe will be able to supercharge their operations: further minimizing keg loss, improving keg cycles, tracking sales volumes, and ultimately ensuring that better tasting beer is available to their customers.”

The North American rollout of the technology is now underway, and will expand in the coming months. Breweries can learn more and register for early access on the kegshoe website.

About Kegshoe

Kegshoe provides powerful asset tracking solutions to beverage producers and distributors worldwide. Through intuitive mobile apps, Kegshoe simplifies full-cycle keg tracking — across production, storage, and distribution — to prevent keg loss and improve business efficiency. Since launching in 2016, Kegshoe has grown to track hundreds of thousands of kegs in over thirty countries around the world.

About Binary Beer

Binary Beer is an Australian company bringing together a love of technology and a love of good beer. Founded in 2016 with the goal of “Keeping the beer flowing”, Binary Beer have become pioneers in active keg monitoring. With devices commercially deployed on 4 continents, Binary are ‘closing the information loop’ keeping brewers connected to their kegs (& the beer inside).

For More Information:

https://kegshoe.ca/smart?utm_source=PressRelease