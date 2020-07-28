John Fearless Company Announces Team Expansion

NAPA, Calif. — John Fearless has seen great growth recently in sales of both beverage alcohol and non-alcohol supplies. To better serve our growing list of customers and suppliers, the company is expanding their sales team, technical support and customer and operations support. The company has created three new positions and are excited to announce incredible new hires to their team:

Matt Johnson – Manager, Brewing Technical Support and Key Accounts

With over 23 years of professional brewing in the United States, Matt comes from Karl Strauss Brewing Co. in San Diego where he was Brewmaster. While there, he won 100 awards for the beer, including 2016 Mid Size Brewery of the year at GABF. Passionate about product quality, he has been a contributing member of the Hop Research Council and the Hop Quality Group for five years, and has visited many of the hops growing regions of the world. Currently, he is a World Beer Cup Judge as well as a judge at GABF.

Matt will be focused on providing customer technical support and sales organization, with a focus on our large customers and their needs.

Thomas Gilbert – Sales Manager, Northern California & Northwest

Thomas comes from roles in sales at Anchor Brewing and BevZero. Beginning his beverage career in high-end wine in 2009, he entered the beer world in 2012 when he joined Anchor Brewing, starting out on the production side, and getting to know all the ins and outs of the brewery in different roles prior to becoming the Key Account and Distribution Manager.

Thomas will be bringing exceptional customer support to the company’s Northern California and Northwest Territories.

Geoff Eiter – Manager, Customer & Operation Support

Moving up from within the company, Geoff knows John Fearless well, being the company’s second employee. Recently, he has been the Sales Manager for the past three and a half years, focused primarily on Southern California and offering top quality customer service.

Geoff will bring his knowledge and understanding of what creates the best customer services to this vital new role at John Fearless, supporting the sales team and suppliers, along with customers.

About the John Fearless Co.

John Fearless provides huge experience garnered from over 20 years in the beverage industry, but the company is evolving as a business all the time, in recent years significantly expanding their range of products. In addition to John Fearless’ ability to provide a wide spectrum of specialty hops from South Africa, New Zealand and the USA, the company offers a water-based hop aroma (HumuflorTM), Muntons malt, beer and wine stabilizers (Brewshield and Wineshield), finishing tannins, liquid flavor extracts, quality aged barrels, Milne MicroDried fruits and more. Contact can be made via email at sales@johnfearless.com, or visit their website.

