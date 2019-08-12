Ithaca Beer Co. to Release Fuggly Sweater Dark Lager

ITHACA, N.Y. – As ‘twill soon be the fuggliest time of the year, Ithaca Beer Company will joyously present a most festive gift for this year’s season: Fuggly Sweater Dark Lager. Available in 16 oz. 4-pack cans and draft, Fuggly Sweater is brewed with real ginger and holiday spices.

Fuggly Sweater celebrates the traditional flavors of ginger with light amounts of clove, nutmeg and cinnamon in this uncommonly smooth and welcoming holiday lager. A wide range of specialty malts create a yummy cookie and cake-like profile. German Biscuit, Vienna and Munich malts create a warm breadiness, while Melanoidan and three varieties of German caramel malts add a rich, molasses sweetness. Chocolate malt brings in soft and subtle cocoa notes. Dark brown, but not opaque, Fuggly Sweater will pair nicely with sweet tangy cheeses like Muenster, savory smoked meats and sausages or the nutty and salty complexity of a deep fried turkey. Wrapped in a delightfully hideous ugly sweater can design, Fuggly Sweater is sure to become the official beer of this year’s Ugly Sweater Party Season.

  • Hops: Hallertau Mittelfrüh, Tettang Tettanger, Magnum
  • Malts: 2-Row Pale, Vienna, Munich, Biscuit, Melanoidan, Carmel Munich, Caramel Special, Chocolate
  • ABV: 5.7%.
