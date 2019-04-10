Island Wing Company Partners with BeerBoard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – BeerBoard, the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the hospitality industry, announced today that Island Wing Company, a growing retailer, has signed as a new client partner. The move adds yet another operator in the South to BeerBoard’s growing client list.

Island Wing Company currently has nine locations in Alabama and Florida, with significant growth planned for 2019. IWC’s mission is to give consumers a unique full service grill and bar dining choice by providing high quality, great tasting food with a healthier twist delivered and unparalleled hospitality in a fun and vibrant island environment. It will be utilizing BeerBoard’s solutions SmartBar, BeerBoardTV and BeerBoard Menu to keep beer cost in check, track inventory, educate staff and better market their robust beer lists to guests.

SmartBar generates real-time insights, trend-driven analytics and integrated inventory for bars and restaurants. SmartBar is a patented technology which generates real-time data and insights for operators and brewers. Retailers benefit from data on pour volumes and inventory management for its draft beer category. On average, the yield from a keg of beer is 78 percent. Using BeerBoard’s data-driven technology, clients yield an average of 95 percent and sell five more pints from each keg.

BeerBoardTV gives retailers a valuable, real-time digital marketing space at the point of purchase which clients can utilize to grow promoted brands by as much as 90% and realize increases of 10% or more in both craft and import sales. In addition, retailers have the ability to seamlessly integrate food-menu items, specials and events, all leading to better engagement of guests.

BeerBoard Menu is an automated solution which updates both print and website menus for retailers. Through BeerBoard’s patented technology, and its database in excess of 45,000 brands, BeerBoard Menu eliminates the time and cost for retailers in updating menus and provides guests with real-time, updated information.

“Our BeerBoard Team is pleased to welcome Island Wing Company as our newest client partner,” said Josh Solomon, VP National Accounts for BeerBoard. “A unique concept in the segment, Island Wing Company is noted for providing guests with a first-class experience. We look forward to helping their team utilize our platform to control beer costs, educate staff and continue to enhance their guest experience.”

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. That list includes industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s, Mellow Mushroom and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers for on-premise data and insights, including Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo, Pabst, Stone, Labatt USA, Genesee, Pyramid and Magic Hat.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

BeerBoard manages over $1 billion in retail draft beer sales and 45,000 products through its industry-leading data and insights platform. It works with the largest retailers and brewers to help them sell more beer and make more money.

Installed at thousands of client locations, its services include SmartBar, which generates real-time insights and trend-driven analytics; BeerBoardTV, a digital consumer-facing menu display; BeerBoard Menu, automated print and website menus; and BeerBoard Mobile, a mobile application designed for consumer interaction.

