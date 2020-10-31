iPourIt, Inc. Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Doug Gray

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

iPourIt, Inc., the nation’s leader in self-pour beverage dispense technology, has announced that Doug Gray has joined the company as Technical Product Manager.

With over 25 years of product and business development experience, Gray has a wealth of knowledge in managing product and customer requirements, defining product vision and working closely with engineering to deliver winning products. He will be leveraging his expertise to support the company’s growth strategies and ensure customer satisfaction goals are met.

“Doug is a key addition to the management team as we continue to expand and define our product roadmap. His unique blend of business, process and technical savvy will be integral to our success during this important stage of the company’s growth,” said Carl Mostert, CEO, iPourIt.

Gray most recently served as Senior Product Marketing Manager at Hikvision, a global leader in security products, where he led the expansion of the business into multiple new markets with new product offerings. Prior to his time at Hikvision, Gray held a number of management roles including International Sales, Product and Business Development and Systems Engineering for global brands such as Kalatel, Interlogix and GE.

Gray noted, “Some of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had in my career have been helping establish startups like iPourIt as industry leaders. The excitement of taking an innovative technology, defining the product plan and focusing the team through proven processes is a challenge that I look for.”

iPourIt recently celebrated record months for new installs after the introduction of their latest GEN 4 platform. Doug Gray represents the fourth new hire for the company this year having also added Amber Costa (Marketing Specialist), Andrew Nam (Software Developer) and Addam Hammond (Customer Support) to the team.

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is North America’s leader in self-pour beverage dispense technology with more than 5,800 taps installed, over 220 locations operating and 189 million ounces poured. Its seasoned team partners with hospitality operators and entrepreneurs to create fun and interactive self-serve experiences for beer, wine, seltzer, spirits and more. iPourIt technology is proven to reduce labor and waste, while enhancing customer satisfaction and driving increased profitability. Learn more at iPourItInc.com.

For More Information:
https://www.ipouritinc.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast
11/05 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
11/12 - Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.