iPourIt, Inc. Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Doug Gray

iPourIt, Inc., the nation’s leader in self-pour beverage dispense technology, has announced that Doug Gray has joined the company as Technical Product Manager.

With over 25 years of product and business development experience, Gray has a wealth of knowledge in managing product and customer requirements, defining product vision and working closely with engineering to deliver winning products. He will be leveraging his expertise to support the company’s growth strategies and ensure customer satisfaction goals are met.

“Doug is a key addition to the management team as we continue to expand and define our product roadmap. His unique blend of business, process and technical savvy will be integral to our success during this important stage of the company’s growth,” said Carl Mostert, CEO, iPourIt.

Gray most recently served as Senior Product Marketing Manager at Hikvision, a global leader in security products, where he led the expansion of the business into multiple new markets with new product offerings. Prior to his time at Hikvision, Gray held a number of management roles including International Sales, Product and Business Development and Systems Engineering for global brands such as Kalatel, Interlogix and GE.

Gray noted, “Some of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had in my career have been helping establish startups like iPourIt as industry leaders. The excitement of taking an innovative technology, defining the product plan and focusing the team through proven processes is a challenge that I look for.”

iPourIt recently celebrated record months for new installs after the introduction of their latest GEN 4 platform. Doug Gray represents the fourth new hire for the company this year having also added Amber Costa (Marketing Specialist), Andrew Nam (Software Developer) and Addam Hammond (Customer Support) to the team.

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is North America’s leader in self-pour beverage dispense technology with more than 5,800 taps installed, over 220 locations operating and 189 million ounces poured. Its seasoned team partners with hospitality operators and entrepreneurs to create fun and interactive self-serve experiences for beer, wine, seltzer, spirits and more. iPourIt technology is proven to reduce labor and waste, while enhancing customer satisfaction and driving increased profitability. Learn more at iPourItInc.com.

For More Information:

https://www.ipouritinc.com/