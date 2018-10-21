ICC, Inc. Acquires JV Northwest

CANBY, Ore. — ICC, Inc., a St. Louis-based industrial engineering consulting firm, today announced that it has stepped in to take over operation of JV Northwest, a leading manufacturer of customized stainless steel tanks and process systems primarily for the brewing, distilling, wine and cider industries. The former JV NW facility in Canby, OR, near Portland, will continue operations as ICC Northwest while retaining all of the former company’s production employees.

“ICC is honored to be keeping alive the rich family legacy of a premier steel tank manufacturer that is unique in this space,” said ICC Northwest CEO Alex Alexandrov. “We’re especially thrilled to be keeping the Canby facility operating and all of JV NW’s highly skilled production workers employed.”

Keeping Workers Working

ICC Group has notified all JV NW employees and presented them with job offers that honor their seniority and skills, and is structuring an improved benefits package.

“JV NW’s client return rate has been a phenomenal 80 percent, and we know that our skilled workers are the reason for that,” said ICC Northwest President Kyle Sawyer, former General Manager of JV NW. “They are the dedicated backbone of the industry and we plan to keep them working. We have orders waiting and plans for further expansion, so we’re back to business as usual with full production and, soon, double shifts.”

Existing Orders to be Filled

ICC Group has pledged that all terms and conditions, warranties, and payment structures for client projects already in production will remain in place.

Serving the brewing and distilling, chemical and pharmaceutical, and consumer goods industries, ICC has worked with JV NW in the past on successful projects for ICC clients. ICC designed and built the Balcones Distillery in Texas, the Templeton Rye Distillery in Iowa, and has been contracted by Craft Brew Alliance to design-build the Kona brewery in Hawaii, currently under construction.

Positioning for Expansion

“We bring a solid cash infusion,” said Alexandrov. “Our focus now is on starting this new chapter of serving the industry by delivering the highest quality product, creating better opportunities for our employees, being a great partner to our suppliers, and supporting the local community.”

ICC is committed to safeguarding the company’s reputation built over the past 37 years by Don Jones and his family. To that end, ICC Northwest will be forming an advisory board of respected industry leaders and knowledgeable experts, including First Interstate Bank Lending Specialist David Nijhawan; and Harbin Investment Group Vice President of Investment and Finance and Heineken PL Board Member Mark Hopper. Finances will be overseen by Brett Abelson, ICC Group CFO.

About ICC, Inc.

ICC is a 33-year old professional provider of engineering and design-build services. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, the company offers an expansive portfolio of services, including automation, Smart 3D design, greenfield construction and capacity expansion for process-driven industrial clients in the brewing and distilling, chemical and pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. ICC specializes in cost savings, capacity extensions, and quality improvements in batch-oriented production. The team offers a global outlook paired with experience from all continents, enabling them to deliver an unmatched combination of technical expertise and strategic insight. https://icc-inc.net/