Hopsteiner Launches Trident Specialized Hop Blend

YAKIMA, Wash. — Introducing Trident, a specialized hop blend comprised of three unique Pacific Northwest-grown hop varieties.

Trident™ is a blend developed for those seeking a hop-forward punch to the nose – fruity, citrus, tropical, passion fruit combination to fit any beer style. Using Trident™ is sure to cast a much wider range of aroma and flavor characteristics than any single hop variety could generate on its own. Although Trident™ is perfectly balanced as is, it can also be used with other unique Hopsteiner proprietary varieties to build an even more unique, and potent flavor profile.

The name Trident was pulled from classical mythology as being the divine weapon of Poseidon, the Greek God of the Sea. Poseidon’s Trident withheld a number of magical powers but is most well-known for its influence over the sea. We are not claiming that our Trident™ blend has special powers, but wielding this product is sure to unleash a tidal wave of flavor!

For More Information: hopsteiner.com/trident